Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win on Saturday. This week, the Dogs are at home facing off against the UTSA Roadrunners. How can Tech finish the regular season with a win and end the two game skid?

1) Stay Focused

There are a few things to this: the west division race, Coach Wilson’s probable firing, and the two game losing streak. There are a lot of things happening around the game Saturday that could lead to distractions come game time. Who knows who will win the west division at this point, but the one thing we can control is winning the game. UTSA is also probably firing their head coach after the season ends, so their players will probably be fired up and ready to put up one last fight for Coach Wilson. We all (regrettably) remember the WKU game last year. Let’s not lose focus and let a bad team catch a good team by surprise. Send the seniors out with a final home win.

2) Run Da Ball

It’s no secret that UTSA has a bad run defense. It’s also no secret that Tech has struggled when the run game has struggled. Get Henderson involved early and let him get some momentum. When Tech runs the ball well, J’mar throws the ball well shortly after. Seems like beginner football, but the basics are the most important here.

3) Limit Mistakes

Dropped passes, blown coverage, missed tackles, dumb penalties. All things that need to be cleaned up. The UAB game was a game of mistakes and miscues that prevented Tech from playing their game. Tighten all that up going into this week and we can win the game easily. Keep making those mistakes and we may look up and realize that it’s closer than we’d all like.

Josh is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to follow @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.



