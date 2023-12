Ty Keyes announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

Keyes is a junior college quarterback that played the 2023 season at East Mississippi Community College.

As a sophomore, Keyes completed 58% of his passes for 3,350 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Taylorsville, MS native also rushed for 243 yards and 3 TDs.

The 6'2, 225-pounder will join a quarterback room that includes Jack Turner (JR), Evan Bullock (RS FR), and Blake Baker (RS FR).

---

