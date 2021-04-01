BleedTechBlue - 17th-ranked Diamond Dogs to host UAB in 4-game C-USA Series

Louisiana Tech (17-6, 3-1) will host UAB (9-13, 2-2) in a 4-game Conference USA series inside J.C. Love Field this weekend.

After winning 4 of 5 games last week, Louisiana Tech has climbed to #17 in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll.

Game Times

Thursday -- 6 PM

Friday (DH) -- 2 PM

Saturday -- 1 PM

All 4 games can be streamed on CUSA.tv.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend.

Pitching Probables

Thursday -- LHP Jonathan Fincher (4-0, 1.69) vs LHP Carson Knight (2-2, 6.66)

Friday (Game 1) -- RHP Ryan Jennings (2-2, 4.50) vs RHP Riley Davis (2-1, 1.95)

Friday (Game 2) -- LHP Cade Gibson (2-1, 2.63) vs RHP Tyler O'Clair (2-2, 4.62)

Saturday -- RHP Jarret Whorff (4-1, 2.97) vs LHP Austin Bohannon (0-1, 1.69)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the series with UAB having won 16 of its last 20 games since starting the season 1-2.

The Bulldogs won 3 of 4 games over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg last weekend to open league play.

Steele Netterville hit .375 over the 4 games with 2 HR and 7 RBI on his way to being named Conference USA Hitter of the Week.

On the mound, Jonathan Fincher and Cade Gibson were fantastic in starting roles on Friday and Saturday.

Fincher delivered 7.1 innings of 2-run ball on his way to earning his 4th win of the year. The junior left-hander has a 1.69 ERA in 37.1 IP over 6 starts this season.

With the series even at a game apiece, Cade Gibson shutout the Golden Eagles in the nightcap Saturday evening. The senior left-hander from Ruston allowed just 3 hits over his 7-inning complete game.

Gibson has made 3 starts in 2021 and has a 0.52 ERA over 17.1 innings pitched.

Scouting the Blazers

Perry Roth is in his first season as the HC in Birmingham after taking over for long-time HC Brian Shoop.

The Blazers are 9-13 overall and 2-2 in C-USA play.

UAB split a home series with Middle Tennessee last weekend.

FR 2B Chandler Simpson is off to a fantastic start early on in his career. Through 22 games, Simpson is hitting .368 with 11 RBI and 9 stolen bases.

OF Jess Davis is another name to watch at the plate for the Blazers. The sophomore is hitting .333 with 2 HR, 17 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.

On the mound, Riley Davis has been UAB's top arm. Davis will get the start in game 1 of the DH on Friday. Davis tossed a 2-hit shutout against MTSU last weekend on his way to being named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.

Statistical Comparison