2016 Louisiana Tech Football

Head Coach: Skip Holtz (4th season)

Conference: C-USA (4th season)

Record: (9-5, 6-3)

Points Per Game: 44.3 (2nd of 128)

Points Allowed Per Game: 33.6 (97th of 128)

Strength of Schedule: -4.82 (110th of 128)

Team Leaders:

Ryan Higgins (329/496, 66.3%, 4,617 yards, 41 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 168.6 passer rating, 88 rushes, 277 yards, 4 touchdowns)

Jarred Craft (191 rushes, 1,074 yards, 5.6 avg, 9 touchdowns, 42 receptions, 340 yards, 4 touchdowns)

Boston Scott (70 rushes, 515 yards, 7.4 avg, 6 touchdowns, 11 receptions, 125 yards)

Trent Taylor (136 receptions, 1,803 yards, 13.3 avg, 12 touchdowns)

Carlos Henderson (82 receptions, 1,535 yards, 18.7 avg, 19 touchdowns, 14 rushes, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns)

Jaylon Ferguson (14.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss, 49 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles)

Jordan Harris (94 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 pass deflections)

Xavier Woods (84 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 touchdown)

Scores/Schedule:

@ Arkansas: 21-20 L

Vs SC State: 53-24 W

@ Texas Tech: 59-45 L

@ Middle Tennessee: 38-34 L

Vs UTEP: 28-7 W

Vs Western Kentucky: 55-52 W

@ UMass: 56-28 W

@ FIU: 44-24 W

Vs Rice: 61-16 W

@ North Texas: 45-24 W

Vs UTSA: 63-35 W @ Southern Miss: 39-24 L

@ Western Kentucky (C-USA Championship): 58-44 L

Vs Navy (Armed Forces Bowl): 48-45 W

Redemption

After Skip Holtz successfully brought in two transfer quarterbacks to lead the Louisiana Tech offense the past two seasons, it was finally time for redshirt senior quarterback Ryan Higgins to get his 2nd chance as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Instead of transferring out of the program or quitting football altogether, Higgins waited his turn and learned behind Sokol and Driskel, preparing himself to lead a potent offense in 2016. In the 2016 NFL Draft, three former Bulldogs were drafted with Vernon Butler in the 1st round, Kenneth Dixon in the 4th round, and Jeff Driskel in the 6th round. The Bulldogs had an enormous hole to fill at running back following the graduation of Tech legend Kenneth Dixon, and emerging running backs Jarred Craft and Boston Scott were expected to form a stellar duo. Receivers Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson improved every season in Ruston and continued to trend upward for Taylor’s senior year and Henderson’s junior season. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen departed the Bulldogs’ program after three seasons to become the offensive coordinator at East Carolina. To replace Petersen, Holtz brought in Todd Fitch, who was with Holtz at UConn, East Carolina, and South Florida. Entering his second year with the Bulldogs, Blake Baker had the task of developing several young defensive players following the departure of an impressive number of senior stars a season ago. Senior Xavier Woods was the clear leader of the defense, along with Iowa State transfer Jordan Harris, a starting linebacker for the Cyclones. Jaylon Ferguson flashed his potential in his freshman season and was going to be heavily relied upon on the defensive line. As a team, the Bulldogs came up a game short of making it back to the C-USA Championship Game last season. Western Kentucky went through C-USA play unblemished last season and looked to defend their title. If Tech was able to beat out Southern Miss and the rest of the west division for a chance at the title, there was a great chance that the Hilltoppers would be there waiting for them.

Shootouts and Suspensions

The Bulldogs would be tested in week one of the 2016 season, traveling to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Due to a one-game suspension, Ryan Higgins would have to wait even longer to become the -in-game starter again. Inexperienced quarterback J’Mar Smith was forced into the starting role, beginning his career in a hostile SEC environment. Arkansas was coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2015 and looked to build off its year. The Bulldogs took an early lead on Smith’s first touchdown of his career, a 9-yard touchdown run to give Tech a 7-0 lead. Arkansas would respond with rushing and passing touchdowns inside of the red zone, but Craft’s one-yard touchdown tied the game at 14 going into the half, a very impressive early sign of this 2016 team. In the 3rd, Jonathan Barnes scored the only points on 43- and 20-yard field goals to give the Bulldogs a 20-14 advantage over the Razorbacks headed into the 4th. Unable to extend their lead, the Bulldogs allowed the Razorbacks to score the go-ahead touchdown with a little over 6 minutes to play, taking a 21-20 lead. Unfortunately, the young Smith was unable to take the lead from Arkansas, resulting in a frustrating 21-20 loss to start the season. Smith completed 19 of 31 passes for 212 yards and an interception in his first start. Craft rushed 12 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching 2 passes for 28 yards. Taylor caught 8 passes for 78 yards and Henderson caught 6 passes for 71 yards, leading the receivers. Xavier Woods and Prince Sam each had an interception in a solid defensive performance from the Bulldogs. Arkansas would finish the season with a 7-6 record and a 3-5 record in the SEC.

Following the very winnable loss, the Bulldogs did show an impressive amount of heart going into Arkansas and competing the way they did while missing their starting quarterback. In the home opener, Tech welcomed South Carolina State to Ruston with the Bulldogs seeking their first win of the year. The Bulldogs opened the game with an unusual 5-0 lead after a field goal and safety and finished the quarter with a Higgins 24-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Gaines. Higgins connected with Taylor for a 6-yard touchdown, to take a 19-10 lead going into the locker room. Louisiana Tech would rapidly build on their lead in the 3rd, starting with a short Barnes field goal, followed by Higgins hitting Taylor for touchdowns of 21 and 35 yards, and Barnes converting another field goal to give Tech a 39-10 lead heading into the 4th. Boston Scott broke off a 51-yard touchdown run, and Smith came into the game and found Dejuawn Oliver for a 24-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 53-24 win for the home crowd. In his first start since his redshirt freshman season, Higgins completed 34 of 52 passes for 409 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. On the ground, Craft rushed 11 times for 95 yards and caught 6 passes for 57 yards while Scott rushed 4 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Taylor caught 11 passes for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns, Henderson caught 5 passes for 38 yards and rushed 2 times for 20 yards, Oliver caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and McKnight caught 5 passes for 50 yards in the offensive display. South Carolina State finished the season with a 5-6 record and a 5-4 record in the MEAC.

Next up for the Bulldogs was a trip west to Lubbock to face Patrick Mahomes and the explosive offense of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders won their first game 69-17 over SFA before losing the following week 68-55 at Arizona State. Every sign pointed to this game being a classic Big 12-style shootout. Texas Tech jumped out to a 21-3 lead after a touchdown run and two Mahomes touchdown passes to Jonathan Giles of 64 and 36 yards. Louisiana Tech was forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal before McKnight punched it in for a one-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders stretched the lead out to 35-10 after two more touchdown passes from Mahomes, before Craft scored from one yard out to make it a 35-17 game at the half. In the 3rd, another short McKnight touchdown and a Higgins bomb to Henderson for a 54-yard touchdown would cut the deficit to 42-31. Now trailing 52-31 in the 4th, Higgins remained resilient, connecting with Taylor for a 76-yard Bulldog touchdown. After a short touchdown run from Mahomes, Higgins found Taylor one last time for a 37-yard touchdown, resulting in a 59-45 loss at Texas Tech. The Bulldogs’ offense showed out while having zero turnovers, led by Higgins who completed 20 of 32 passes for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 8 times for 57 yards. Craft had a stellar day on the ground, rushing 21 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. Taylor and Henderson expectedly had gigantic days through the air, Taylor catching 7 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns with Henderson catching 9 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Despite the incredible day from the Bulldogs’ offense, their efforts were combatted by Mahomes who threw for 470 yards with 6 total touchdowns and zero turnovers. Texas Tech finished the season with a 5-7 record and a 3-6 record in the Big 12.

Following the shootout loss, the Bulldogs would stay on the road to open up C-USA at Middle Tennessee, a team the Bulldogs defeated 45-16 in Ruston a season ago. To begin the game, the fireworks from the previous week would ensue with Higgins connecting with Henderson for an explosive 70-yard touchdown pass. After the Blue Raiders tied the game, Tech would score 20 unanswered points on 20 and 49-yard field goals from Barnes, followed by Higgins throwing strikes to Taylor for touchdowns of 17 and 9 yards, giving the visiting Bulldogs a 27-7 lead in the early 3rd quarter. Next, it was Middle Tennessee’s turn to go on a run, scoring 24 unanswered points on a 37-yard passing touchdown, a short field goal, and two short rushing touchdowns to shock Tech and take a 31-27 lead in the 4th. Higgins led the offense down the field and capped off the drive with a short touchdown run from McKnight to retake the lead at 34-31. With 2:36 remaining, the Blue Raiders took the lead again on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Stockstill. The Bulldogs’ offense was finally unable to answer the score, resulting in an upsetting 38-34 road loss in the C-USA opener, in which Tech held a 20-point lead in the 3rd. Higgins shined again, completing 36 of 59 passes for a staggering 504 yards and 3 touchdowns. Craft rushed 20 times for 91 yards and caught 2 passes for 45 yards in the loss. Taylor went nuclear against the Blue Raiders, catching 17 passes for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns, followed by Rhashid Bonnette who caught 8 passes for 94 yards, and Henderson who caught 2 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Despite the brilliant offensive performance once again with only one turnover, the Tech defense went from having a productive first half to allowing Stockstill to throw for 356 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Middle Tennessee would finish the season with an 8-5 record and a 5-3 record in C-USA.

Fight or Flight

If it was not understood before the season, it was definitely understood at this point in the year that the Bulldogs’ offense would have dominated with the young defense developed and found their footing. Sitting at 1-3 and losing multiple close-winnable games in which the Bulldogs had a lead in the 4th, it was gut-check time for this year’s team following two 9-win seasons. Returning back to Ruston, Tech would take on another 1-3 C-USA team in UTEP, a team that the Bulldogs narrowly defeated 17-15 last season. The Bulldogs would start the game strong on a Higgins 17-yard touchdown pass to Craft for a 7-0 lead. Higgins would show off his legs to close the quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run, giving Tech a 14-0 lead. Both defenses would prevail over the offenses until the early 4th quarter when the Miners would cut the lead to 14-7 after a short touchdown pass. Shortly afterward, Craft would pop off a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead back to 21-7. To close out UTEP, Higgins threw a strike to Taylor for a 9-yard touchdown, resulting in a 28-7 Bulldogs win. The shutdown defensive performance was a promising sign in the essential win. Tech’s defense had 6 players with 7+ tackles in King, Farris, Woods, Cooper, Harris, and Grogan, and held Aaron Jones under 100 yards and to zero touchdowns. On offense, Higgins completed 19 of 28 passes for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing 4 times for 42 yards and a touchdown. Craft had an excellent showing, rushing 13 times for 146 yards and a touchdown and catching 2 passes for 24 yards. Taylor starred again for the Bulldogs, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. UTEP finished the season with a 4-8 record and a 2-6 record in C-USA.

The Bulldogs remained at home in a crucial Thursday night C-USA dual with Western Kentucky, who went 9-0 in conference play last season and defeated Southern Miss soundly in the championship game. In last year’s game, the Hilltoppers got the best of the Bulldogs in a 41-38 win. WKU entered the game with a 3-2 record, with wins over Rice, Miami (Ohio), and Houston Baptist and losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt. Trailing 7-0 in the 1st, Higgins threw a dart to Henderson for a 22-yard touchdown, followed by a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jarred Craft. After WKU evened the score, Higgins connected with Henderson again for a 37-yard touchdown and a third time for a spectacular 63-yard touchdown. To close the half, Craft scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, to give Tech a 35-24 lead in the high-scoring first half. In the 3rd, the Bulldogs extended their lead on short touchdown runs from McKnight and Craft to lead 49-24 over the Hilltoppers. Rounding out the 3rd, Barnes connected on a 44-yard field goal to give Tech a 52-31 lead entering the 4th. After a WKU touchdown from Mike White to Taywan Taylor, Barnes knocked down a deep 54-yard field goal and a 17-point lead. The Hilltoppers scored on a short passing touchdown and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown cut the lead to 3 with 5 minutes to go. Tech was able to hold off the rally from the Hilltoppers and secure a 55-52 victory and a statement win. Higgins continued his hot start to the season, completing 33 of 45 passes for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns while rushing 7 times for 31 yards. Jarred Craft added 78 yards on 14 rushes with a touchdown and caught 8 passes for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. Henderson had a career day for the Bulldogs, catching 8 passes for 232 yards, averaging 29 yards a catch, with 3 touchdowns. Taylor surpassed a hundred yards once again, catching 13 passes for 108 yards. Western Kentucky finished the season with an 11-3 record and an 8-1 record in C-USA.

The Bulldogs hit the road for their last non-conference game of the regular season in a matchup in Gillette Stadium versus UMass. The Minutemen entered the game with a 1-5 record, with the only winning being over FIU. Higgins and Higgins continued to flash their brilliant chemistry, starting the game on a 50-yard touchdown pass. In the 2nd, Tech scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Henderson for a second time, and a short touchdown run from McKnight, giving the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead. To close the half, Higgins found Henderson for a 5-yard touchdown pass and a 28-14 halftime lead. Henderson resumed his big day in the 3rd, catching an 83-yard touchdown pass from Higgins. Russell Farris returned a UMass fumbled in the 3rd for a 19-yard touchdown, taking a 42-21 lead. The Bulldogs would add two more touchdowns in the 4th on Henderson’s 5th receiving touchdown and an electric 56-yard touchdown run from Boston Scott to result in a 56-28 win over the Minutemen. Higgins finished completing 26 of 33 passes for 484 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Scott and Craft provided a balanced attack on the ground, Scott rushing 7 times for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Craft rushing 16 times for 93 yards. Henderson recorded 12 catches for an outstanding 326 yards, averaging 27.2 yards per catch, and 5 touchdowns, followed by Taylor catching 9 passes for 126 yards. UMass finished the season with a 2-10 record as an Independent.

Louisiana Tech resumed their play in C-USA, traveling to Miami for a matchup with 3-4 Florida International. After the Bulldogs and Golden Panthers traded field goals, Higgins ran it in for a 6-yard touchdown to take a 10-3 lead to close the 1st. The Bulldogs would lead 27-10 at the half after another Barnes field goal and a short touchdown run from end zone specialist Kam McKnight, followed by Higgins connecting with Taylor for a 26-yard touchdown. After FIU scored a 30-yard touchdown pass, McKnight punched it in for another touchdown run to take a 34-17 lead heading into the 4th quarter. Barnes knocked down a 23-yard field goal to open the 4th with a 37-17 lead. After the Golden Panthers scored on a short passing touchdown, Henderson put the game on ice with a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown, and a 44-24 Bulldogs win. Higgins completed 22 of 30 passes for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns with a rushing touchdown. On the ground, Craft rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught 2 passes for 16 yards. Taylor caught 11 passes for 156 yards and 1 touchdown, Henderson caught 6 passes for 68 yards, rushed 2 times for 44 yards, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. On defense, Johnson, Ferguson, Brown, and Durman all had sacks and Woods picked off FIU quarterback Alex McGough. Florida International finished the season with a 4-8 record and a 4-4 record in C-USA.

Purging Towards the Finish Line

After starting the season 1-3, Louisiana Tech had put themselves in a prime position to win the west division. Next up on the agenda were the struggling Rice Owls, whom the Bulldogs welcomed into Ruston. The Bulldogs wasted no time asserting their dominance on Rice, taking a commanding 28-0 1st quarter lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Henderson, a 3-yard touchdown run from Scott, a 1-yard touchdown run from Craft, and a wild 71-yard touchdown run from Higgins. Tech continued to flex their offensive prowess into the 2nd, with Higgins finding McKnight for a 7-yard touchdown and Barnes converting field goals from 43 and 32 yards out, giving Tech an astounding 41-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs adding three more touchdowns in the outing, a short touchdown run from Scott, an 89-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Oliver, and a 70-yard touchdown from Scott, ending in a loud 61-16 victory for the Bulldogs, marking the 2nd time in 3 years that Tech scored over 60 points against Rice. In the blowout win, Higgins completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing 5 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Boston Scott had an excellent day on the ground, rushing 15 times for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. Through the air, Taylor caught 7 passes for 131 yards, Oliver caught 4 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Henderson caught 3 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Woods was once again a standout defensively, intercepting a pass and finishing with 2 pass deflections. Rice would finish with a 3-9 record and a 2-6 record in C-USA.

Now riding a 5-game winning streak, the Bulldogs’ next stop was a trip to Denton to face 4-4 North Texas. The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead at the end of the 1st after Higgins threw a 52-yard touchdown strike to Henderson, and Henderson rushed for a 24-yard touchdown. After the Mean Green tied the game, the Bulldogs responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Henderson and a 2-yard touchdown run from Jarred Craft, taking a 28-14 lead. The Bulldogs would enter halftime with a 31-21 lead after Barnes converted on a 48-yard field goal. UNT drew within a touchdown in the 3rd after knocking down a long field goal, but Higgins found Henderson for a 12-yard touchdown, creating a 38-24 lead. In the 4th, Higgins threw a strike to Henderson for the only touchdown of the quarter, and the Bulldogs’ defense held off North Texas the rest of the way, leading to a 45-24 victory. Higgins completed 18 of 30 passes for 253 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception while rushing 7 times for 50 yards. Craft led the way on the ground, carrying the ball 24 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Henderson continued his remarkable junior campaign, catching 8 passes for 133 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushing 2 times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, McKnight caught one pass for 50 yards, and Taylor caught 5 passes for 44 yards in the win. Defensively, Ferguson finished with 2.5 sacks, Woods had 2.0 sacks, and Prince Sam intercepted UNT quarterback Mason Fine. North Texas finished the season with a 5-8 record and a 3-5 record in C-USA.

Senior day was up next for the Bulldogs in their final home game of the year versus UTSA, with a chance to clinch the west division title and remain in the running to host the C-USA Championship Game. The Bulldogs refused for the senior day disaster from a year ago to manifest itself again, starting the game with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown from none other than Carlos Henderson. Following a score from UTSA, Craft would punch it in the endzone to give Tech a 14-7 lead after the 1st. The scoring would continue to pour with Higgins hitting Henderson for a 6-yard touchdown, Higgins connecting on a deep strike to Alfred Smith for a 68-yard touchdown, and Henderson rushing for a 14-yard touchdown giving the Bulldogs a comfortable 35-14 halftime lead over the Roadrunners. Taylor would score the only touchdown of the 3rd on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Higgins, and Higgins would complete a 50-yard bomb to Watts for a touchdown and a 49-21 lead. After UTSA scored two touchdowns in the 4th, Craft put the game away by returning an onside kick for a 45-yard touchdown, and J’Mar Smith laid the last blow with a touchdown run, resulting in a 63-35 win and the much-coveted west division title. In the huge win, Higgins completed 17 of 26 passes for 293 yards and 4 touchdowns. Craft rushed 9 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Scott rushed 10 times for 80 yards and caught 2 passes for 27 yards. Henderson caught 2 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown, rushed 2 times for 15 yards and a touchdown, and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Also, through the air, Alfred Smith caught 3 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Marlon Watts caught 2 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Jaylon Ferguson led the Bulldogs’ defense with 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. UTSA finished the season with a 6-7 record and a 5-3 record in C-USA.

After clinching the west division and a spot in the C-USA Championship Game, Louisiana Tech had the golden opportunity to host the game with a win in Hattiesburg over Southern Miss. Western Kentucky had not lost a conference game since Tech defeated them, but the Bulldogs having the identical conference record and the head-to-head victory would give Tech the hosting advantage. Louisiana Tech had a chance to avenge its embarrassing loss to Southern Miss a year ago on the Golden Eagles’ home turf. Trailing 7-0 in the 1st, Jarred Craft tied the game on a 5-yard touchdown run. In the 2nd quarter, Woods would recover a USM fumble and convert it into a 30-yard scoop-and-score touchdown, giving Tech a 14-10 lead. The Bulldogs’ defense would allow two touchdowns from Nick Mullens, and Barnes would knock down a 31-yard field goal, making it a manageable 23-17 deficit at halftime. In the 2nd half, the Bulldogs’ offense continually stalled and turned the ball over, a rare occurrence in the 2016 season. Southern Miss scored the only 3rd quarter touchdown on a short touchdown pass but missed the two-point conversion. In the 4th, a 25-yard field goal and a short touchdown run put the Golden Eagles up a commanding 39-17 lead over the Bulldogs. The last score of the game came on a 2-yard touchdown run, culminating in an extremely disappointing 39-24 loss, and forcing the Bulldogs to travel to Kentucky for the C-USA Championship. Higgins had his worst game of the year, completing 22 of 39 passes for 246 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 3 costly interceptions. The Bulldogs’ run game struggled versus USM for the 2nd straight year, fishing with only 8 net rushing yards led by Craft with 9 rushes for 17 yards and 2 touchdowns. Taylor was the only receiver with over 40 yards, catching 10 passes for 119 yards. Ferguson resumed his excellent defensive season, finishing with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Southern Miss finished with a 7-6 record and a 4-4 C-USA record.

Return to the Chip

After losing to Marshall in the 2014 C-USA Championship, Louisiana Tech returned to the title game pitted in a rematch against the 2015 C-USA Champions, Western Kentucky. In the last two seasons, the Hilltoppers won every conference game except the one that Tech defeated them earlier in the season. A back-and-forth 1st quarter concluded with the Bulldogs trailing 24-17 after a 25-yard field goal from Barnes, a 48-yard interception return touchdown from Sneed and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Henderson. After Jarred Craft tied the game on a short touchdown run, the Hilltoppers took a 38-27 halftime lead after two Taywan Taylor touchdown receptions were only countered by a 36-yard Barnes field goal. Louisiana Tech took its first lead in the 3rd after Higgins connected with McKnight for a 53-yard touchdown, and McKnight scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, creating a 41-38 lead. WKU took the lead heading into the 4th on a short field goal and a 15-yard touchdown run. Higgins led Tech down the field, but the offense was forced to settle for a 24-yard field goal, bringing Tech within 48-44. After the Hilltoppers knocked down a short field goal, WKU put the game away on a 15-yard touchdown run with under a minute to go, resulting in a 58-44 loss for the Bulldogs. Higgins completed 35 of 57 passes for a staggering 502 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception. The Bulldogs’ run game heavily struggled again for the second consecutive game netting only 5 rushing yards and led by Scott with 6 rushes for 25 yards. Henderson and Taylor carried the Bulldogs through the air, Henderson catching 9 passes for 202 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per catch and a touchdown, and Taylor catching 11 passes for 108 yards. The Bulldogs’ defense allowed 421 passing yards from Mike White, 209 rushing yards from Anthony Wales, and 194 yards from Taywan Taylor. Following the game, Western Kentucky won the Boca Raton Bowl, finishing the season with an 11-3 record and an 8-1 record in C-USA.

Bowl Game Skip

Coming up short in the C-USA Championship once again was undoubtedly crushing, but the Bulldogs’ offense finished the season with the 2nd highest points per game mark in the nation and had an opportunity to face #25 Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Midshipmen entered the game with a 9-4 record and a loss to Temple in the American Championship Game. Donning the red jerseys and the patriotic helmets, the Bulldogs were prepared to win their 3rd consecutive bowl game in Maryland. Higgins started his last game in a Bulldog uniform with a one-yard touchdown run to open the game. After a 22-yard field goal from Barnes and Higgins connected with fellow senior Trent Taylor for a 19-yard touchdown, giving Tech a 17-7 lead after the 1st. Navy took the lead early in the 2nd on a 64-yard touchdown pass and a short touchdown run before Higgins threw a strike to Henderson for a 3-yard touchdown. The Midshipmen knocked down a 40-yard field goal, Higgins threw a 51-yard strike to Taylor for a touchdown and a 31-24 lead at halftime. Navy tied the game again on a 24-yard touchdown run, creating a 31-31 game going into the 4th. Boston Scott broke the tie in the early 4th on a 12-yard touchdown run, but the Midshipmen responded with a short touchdown run. With a little over 4 minutes to play, Higgins threw a dart to Henderson for a 4-yard touchdown, compounded by Navy tying the game on a 30-yard touchdown run. In his last drive with the Bulldogs, Higgins led the offense down the field and into field goal range, setting up Jonathan Barnes with a chance to win the game. With time expiring, Barnes drilled a 32-yard field goal, giving Tech a 48-45 win, their 3rd 9-win season, and their 3rd consecutive bowl win. In his final game, Higgins completed 29 of 40 passes for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown. On the ground, Craft added 63 yards on 17 rushes and Scott added 33 yards and a touchdown on 7 rushes. Trent Taylor closed out his Bulldogs career with a bang as well, catching 12 passes for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. When I asked Taylor what his favorite game or moment as a Bulldog was, he stated, “It’s hard to beat my last game as a bulldog. We played a highly-ranked Navy team in the bowl game on national television. I went for over 200 yards, and we won on a last-second field goal, which I’ve been told that game helped my draft stock out tremendously going into the draft that year.” It was also Henderson’s last game at Tech before he declared for the draft, and he finished with 10 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns to end his impressive Bulldog career. On defense, Xavier Woods led in tackles with 8 in his final game as a Bulldog and forced a fumble as well versus the Midshipmen. After the loss, Navy finished the season with a 9-5 record and a 7-2 record in the American.

Conclusion

Coming up short in the C-USA Championship Game again seemed like a disappointment at the time, but 3 consecutive bowl wins and 3 consecutive 9-win seasons provided stability and consistency within a Louisiana Tech program that desperately needed it. With his success with the Bulldogs, Skip Holtz would undoubtedly get interviews from Power 5 schools after displaying his ability to rebuild a program. Holtz also showed his offensive ceiling as a coach after leading the Bulldogs to the 2nd highest point-per-game average in the nation. If he stayed with the Bulldogs, Holtz would be tasked with replacing Higgins, Taylor, and Henderson. J’Mar Smith showed promise in his opportunities and could serve as a viable option to be the Bulldogs’ starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2017. Jarred Craft and Boston Scott were expected to continue their development and provide a strong running game for the offense. On defense, a replacement for Xavier Woods was going to be very difficult to find, but Jaylon Ferguson more than proved that he was a star on the Tech defensive line. Louisiana Tech had an inordinate amount of offensive production to replace in 2017, creating a necessity for an array of younger players and transfers to step up. Would the Bulldogs be able to compete for and finally win a C-USA Championship in 2017, or would the major losses in key positions result in a drastic decline?