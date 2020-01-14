2019 Season Review | Defensive Line
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
Looking at the Bulldog defense, Tech allowed just 21.8 points per game. The 21.8 points per game allowed are the fewest since 1992 when Tech allowed just 15.2 points per contest under Joe Raymond Peace.
Let's take a look at how the defensive line performed throughout the season.
|Player
|Stats
|
Milton Williams (RS SO)
|
59 tackles, 9 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 batted ball, 2 FR
|
Courtney Wallace (RS SR)
|
41 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 batted ball, 1 FF
|
Ka'Derrion Mason (SR)
|
27 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF
|
Kevin Murphy (RS SR)
|
13 tackles, 1 TFL
|
La'Dante Davenport (RS SR)
|
9 tackles
|
D.J. Jackson (RS FR)
|
6 tackles
|
Deshon Hall (FR)
|
6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Steven Shaw (RS FR)
|
4 tackles
