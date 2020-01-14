News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Season Review | Defensive Line

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

Looking at the Bulldog defense, Tech allowed just 21.8 points per game. The 21.8 points per game allowed are the fewest since 1992 when Tech allowed just 15.2 points per contest under Joe Raymond Peace.

Let's take a look at how the defensive line performed throughout the season.

2019 Defensive Line Stats
Player Stats

Milton Williams (RS SO)

59 tackles, 9 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 batted ball, 2 FR

Courtney Wallace (RS SR)

41 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 batted ball, 1 FF

Ka'Derrion Mason (SR)

27 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF

Kevin Murphy (RS SR)

13 tackles, 1 TFL

La'Dante Davenport (RS SR)

9 tackles

D.J. Jackson (RS FR)

6 tackles

Deshon Hall (FR)

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR

Steven Shaw (RS FR)

4 tackles

To continue reading, please join us at BleedTechBlue.com. Use the promo code "BTB6" to join for only $1 and get 6 months of premium access.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}