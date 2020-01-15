News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Season Review | Linebackers

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech produced a 10-win season in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

The Bulldog defense played a key role in that, only allowing 21.8 points per game.

The linebackers played especially well over the course of the season in Louisiana Tech's new defensive scheme.

Let's take a look at each LB that played in 2019.

2019 LB Stats
Player Stats

Connor Taylor (SR)

75 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT

Collin Scott (RS SR)

65 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks

Ezekiel Barnett (RS JR)

59 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT

James Jackson (RS SR)

55 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 FF, 1 INT

Willie Baker (RS JR)

51 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack

Trey Baldwin (RS JR)

40 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT

Alex Zayed (RS JR)

28 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

Tristan Allen (RS SO)

18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Maki Carabin (FR)

5 tackles

Reggie Cleveland (RS JR)

4 tackles

Brandon Floyd (RS JR)

1 tackle

For analysis on how each LB performed in 2019, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Use the promo code "BTB6" and get 6 months of premium access.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}