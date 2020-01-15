2019 Season Review | Linebackers
Louisiana Tech produced a 10-win season in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
The Bulldog defense played a key role in that, only allowing 21.8 points per game.
The linebackers played especially well over the course of the season in Louisiana Tech's new defensive scheme.
Let's take a look at each LB that played in 2019.
|Player
|Stats
|
Connor Taylor (SR)
|
75 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT
|
Collin Scott (RS SR)
|
65 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks
|
Ezekiel Barnett (RS JR)
|
59 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT
|
James Jackson (RS SR)
|
55 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 FF, 1 INT
|
Willie Baker (RS JR)
|
51 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack
|
Trey Baldwin (RS JR)
|
40 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT
|
Alex Zayed (RS JR)
|
28 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks
|
Tristan Allen (RS SO)
|
18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Maki Carabin (FR)
|
5 tackles
|
Reggie Cleveland (RS JR)
|
4 tackles
|
Brandon Floyd (RS JR)
|
1 tackle
