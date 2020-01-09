Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

Consistency along the offensive line was a big reason for a lot of the success. The Bulldogs started only 6 different guys up front, and Gewhite Stallworth was the only starting offensive lineman to miss a game in 2019.

After rushing for only 129.6 yards per game in 2018, the offensive line helped pave the way for 168.4 yards per game in 2019.

In this piece, we will take a look at the offensive line on an individual basis. All data provided is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Pro Football Focus ranked the La Tech offensive line as 44th best in the country out of 130 FBS teams.

First, we take a look at the number of penalties each lineman was called for. If a player is not listed, he was not called for a penalty in 2019.