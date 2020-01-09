2019 Season Review | Offensive Line
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
Consistency along the offensive line was a big reason for a lot of the success. The Bulldogs started only 6 different guys up front, and Gewhite Stallworth was the only starting offensive lineman to miss a game in 2019.
After rushing for only 129.6 yards per game in 2018, the offensive line helped pave the way for 168.4 yards per game in 2019.
In this piece, we will take a look at the offensive line on an individual basis. All data provided is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Pro Football Focus ranked the La Tech offensive line as 44th best in the country out of 130 FBS teams.
First, we take a look at the number of penalties each lineman was called for. If a player is not listed, he was not called for a penalty in 2019.
|Player
|# of Penalties
|
Willie Allen
|
8
|
Kody Russey
|
5
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
3
|
Ethan Reed
|
3
|
Antawn Lewis
|
2
|
Biron Rossell
|
2
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
1
Overall, the offensive line was really good from a penalty standpoint.
Willie Allen led the way with 8 penalties, but the big left tackle was so good in other areas, particularly as a pass blocker that he was able to make up for it.
