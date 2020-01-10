Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

The Bulldogs capped over their 10-win campaign with a 14-0 shutout win over Miami in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl on December 26th.

Over the next few weeks we are taking a look back at each position group and evaluating their performance over the course of the season.

Today, we take a look at the running backs.

Here is a look at the season statistics for each running back on the roster in 2019.