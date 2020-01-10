2019 Season Review | Running Backs
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
The Bulldogs capped over their 10-win campaign with a 14-0 shutout win over Miami in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl on December 26th.
Over the next few weeks we are taking a look back at each position group and evaluating their performance over the course of the season.
Today, we take a look at the running backs.
Here is a look at the season statistics for each running back on the roster in 2019.
|Player
|Rushing Totals
|
Justin Henderson
|
188 rushes, 1,062 yards, 15 TDs
|
Israel Tucker
|
65 rushes, 340 yards, 2 TDs
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
44 rushes, 207 yards, 2 TDs
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
26 rushes, 205 yards, 1 TD
|
Jawaun Johnson
|
8 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD
|
Elijah Hines
|
3 rushes, 27 yards
After beginning the season as the third string tailback, Justin Henderson burst onto the scene and became just the 13th running back in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards.
Both Israel Tucker and Jaqwis Dancy missed a substantial amount of time during the season due to injury or illness.
DeAndre Marcus is explosive. The redshirt freshman out of Ruston High School averaged nearly 8 yards per carry and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.
Let’s now take a look at some of the receiving numbers out of the backfield.
|Player
|Receiving Totals
|
Justin Henderson
|
24 catches, 200 yards, 1 TD
|
Israel Tucker
|
13 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
9 catches, 65 yards
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
2 catches, 12 yards
The running backs combined for 48 catches in 2019 after hauling in only 33 passes in 2018.
The 200 yards that Justin Henderson had receiving are the most for a Bulldog running back since 2016 when Jarred Craft had 340 yards through the air.
Last, but not least, let’s take a look at each tailback's numbers according to Pro Football Focus.
