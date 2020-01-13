Adding Malik Stanley from South Alabama in the offseason proved to be extremely beneficial. Stanley was a big target on the outside for J'Mar Smith and was a difference maker throughout the year.

Griffin Hebert led the receivers in touchdown catches as a sophomore. Hebert will continue to be a focal point for the offense entering 2020.

Adrian Hardy took a step back in 2019 after 1,000+ yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Isaiah Graham proved to be the deep threat in 2019, averaging over 20 yards per catch.

Smoke Harris led the Bulldogs in receptions as a redshirt freshman.

