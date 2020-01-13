2019 Season Review | Wide Receivers
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
The Bulldog wide receivers played a big role in the historic season. While there was no true stand out receiver on this year's team, several players had nice seasons.
Let's take a look at the overall statistics across the board.
|Player
|Receiving Totals
|
Malik Stanley
|
40 catches, 649 yards, 3 TDs
|
Griffin Hebert
|
30 catches, 537 yards, 6 TDs
|
Adrian Hardy
|
42 catches, 534 yards, 1 TD
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
43 catches, 488 yards, 1 TD
|
Isaiah Graham
|
21 catches, 398 yards, 4 TDs
|
Smoke Harris
|
47 catches, 348 yards, 2 TDs
|
Bobby Holly
|
7 catches, 46 yards, 2 TDs
|
Josh Matthews
|
1 catch, 36 yards
|
Tahj Magee
|
2 catches, 29 yards, 1 TD
|
Wayne Toussant
|
2 catches, 26 yards
|
Jacob Adams
|
1 catch, 8 yards
|
Javonte Woodard
|
1 catch, 5 yards
Adding Malik Stanley from South Alabama in the offseason proved to be extremely beneficial. Stanley was a big target on the outside for J'Mar Smith and was a difference maker throughout the year.
Griffin Hebert led the receivers in touchdown catches as a sophomore. Hebert will continue to be a focal point for the offense entering 2020.
Adrian Hardy took a step back in 2019 after 1,000+ yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.
Isaiah Graham proved to be the deep threat in 2019, averaging over 20 yards per catch.
Smoke Harris led the Bulldogs in receptions as a redshirt freshman.
If you'd like to continue reading about the Bulldogs PFF Player Grade, drop totals, and completion % when targeted, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Use the promo code "BTB6" and get 6 months of premium access.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news