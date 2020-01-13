News More News
2019 Season Review | Wide Receivers

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.

The Bulldog wide receivers played a big role in the historic season. While there was no true stand out receiver on this year's team, several players had nice seasons.

Let's take a look at the overall statistics across the board.

Receiving Totals
Player Receiving Totals

Malik Stanley

40 catches, 649 yards, 3 TDs

Griffin Hebert

30 catches, 537 yards, 6 TDs

Adrian Hardy

42 catches, 534 yards, 1 TD

Cee Jay Powell

43 catches, 488 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Graham

21 catches, 398 yards, 4 TDs

Smoke Harris

47 catches, 348 yards, 2 TDs

Bobby Holly

7 catches, 46 yards, 2 TDs

Josh Matthews

1 catch, 36 yards

Tahj Magee

2 catches, 29 yards, 1 TD

Wayne Toussant

2 catches, 26 yards

Jacob Adams

1 catch, 8 yards

Javonte Woodard

1 catch, 5 yards

Adding Malik Stanley from South Alabama in the offseason proved to be extremely beneficial. Stanley was a big target on the outside for J'Mar Smith and was a difference maker throughout the year.

Griffin Hebert led the receivers in touchdown catches as a sophomore. Hebert will continue to be a focal point for the offense entering 2020.

Adrian Hardy took a step back in 2019 after 1,000+ yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Isaiah Graham proved to be the deep threat in 2019, averaging over 20 yards per catch.

Smoke Harris led the Bulldogs in receptions as a redshirt freshman.

