2021 INF Colton Hegwood commits to Diamond Dogs

Lane Burroughs and his staff received a commitment from 2021 INF Colton Hegwood Thursday evening.

Hegwood played his high school baseball at Brandon HS in Brandon, MS.

Hegwood had a monster senior season that saw him slash .446/.526/.669.

The Brandon, MS native finished with 13 2B, 4 HR, 33 RBI, 16 SB, and 44 runs scored in 34 games played in 2021.

Hegwood was named 6A First Team All-State and 6A Region 6 Player of the Year for his efforts.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Hegwood told BleedTechBlue.com, "Everything is extremely nice and everyone there is welcoming. It feels like a great atmosphere to be around."

Hegwood will join a Bulldog baseball program that won 42 games in 2021 and hosted its first NCAA Regional in program history.

