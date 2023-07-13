2021 Louisiana Tech Football

Head Coach: Skip Holtz (9th season)

Conference: C-USA (9th season)

Record: (3-9, 2-6)

Points Per Game: 28.0 (70th of 130)

Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0 (115th of 130)

Strength of Schedule: -2.98 (95th of 130)

Strength of Record: -9.73 (110th of 130)

Team Leaders:

Austin Kendall (148/243, 60.9%, 7.8 yards per attempt, 1,884 yards, 13 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 136.3 passer rating, 59 rushes, 157 yards, 3 touchdowns)

Aaron Allen (50/77, 64.9%, 8.1 yards per attempt, 620 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 130.8 passer rating)

JD Head (47/88, 53.4%, 6.4 yards per attempt, 559 yards, 6 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 125.5)

Marcus Williams Jr. (194 rushes, 787 yards, 4.1 avg, 8 touchdowns, 20 receptions, 202 yards, 1 touchdown)

Smoke Harris (71 receptions, 756 yards, 10.6 avg, 6 touchdowns)

Tre Harris (40 receptions, 562 yards, 14.1 avg, 4 touchdowns)

Bub Means (24 receptions, 470 yards, 19.6 avg, 2 touchdowns)

Griffin Hebert (27 receptions, 289 yards, 10.7 avg, 2 touchdowns)

Tyler Grubbs (97 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass deflections

Trey Baldwin (94 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown)

Bee Jay Williamson (52 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown)

Ben Bell (27 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)

Levi Bell (8 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)

Ezekiel Barnett (46 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 pass deflections)

Jaiden Cole (49 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions)

Scores/Schedule:

@ Mississippi State: 35-34 L

Vs Southeastern LA: 45-42 W

Vs SMU: 39-39 L

Vs North Texas: 24-17 W

@ #23 NC State: 34-27 L

@ UTEP: 19-3 L

Vs #24 UTSA: 45-16 L

@ Old Dominion: 23-20 L

@ UAB: 52-38 L

Vs Charlotte: 42-32 W Vs Southern Miss: 35-19 L

@ Rice: 35-31 L

Just Like Before

Following the constant chaos of the 2020 season due to Covid-19, the 2021 season was expected to model the previous seasons of college football. Without a mass amount of opt-outs, game cancellations, and various other issues, Louisiana Tech had an excellent opportunity to continue its pre-Covid success and compete for conference championships. Skip Holtz returned for his 9th season as head coach with the Bulldogs and retained coordinators Joe Sloan and David Blackwell from the past season. Holtz brought in graduate transfer Austin Kendall to compete for the starting quarterback position. Kendall was a highly regarded high school quarterback who started his career at Oklahoma before playing his last two years at West Virginia. In the running game, the loss of Tucker and Henderson meant Tech needed to find some new ball carriers on the offense to lean on. At the receiver position, Smoke Harris and Griffin Hebert were expected to be emerging targets for Kendall to utilize. Defensively, losing 3rd round pick Milton Williams would be a huge loss for the defensive line, but Tech returned Grubbs, Williamson, Baldwin, and Barnett, hoping to have a much better season on defense than in 2020. Without much of the uncertainty from the past season out of the way, would Holtz finally be able to get the Bulldogs back into the C-USA Championship for the first time since 2016?

Heartbreaker after Heartbreaker

Kicking off the 2021 season, Louisiana Tech would play a very familiar out-of-conference opponent in Mississippi State, now led by Mike Leach. This would be the 4th time since 2015 that Tech played MSU, with Louisiana Tech losing by a combined score of 147-44 in the previous 3 matchups. Early in the 1st, Kendall’s pass was intercepted by a defensive lineman, setting MSU up with great field position and leading to a 1-yard touchdown run from Marks. Late in the quarter, Marcus Williams fumbled, and State scored on a screen pass from Will Rogers for a 20-yard touchdown. Trailing 14-0 with the quarter nearing its end, Kendall faked a screen pass and threw a bomb to a wide-open Bub Means on a wheel route for an explosive 72-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-7. After the defense forced a punt, Kendall kept the ball on a 3rd and 1 read option and sprinted past the entire MSU defense for a game-tying 59-yard rushing touchdown. After Tech’s defense forced Mississippi State to punt from their own 1-yard line, Kendall threw a 24-yard touchdown strike to Smoke Harris three years later. Tech would keep State off the scoreboard to close out the quarter, taking a 21-14 after the 1st half. After an MSU fumble in the 3rd, Tech drove inside the 10-yard line of State but settled for a 20-yard field goal to take a 24-14 lead. Late in the quarter, Baldwin picked off Rogers on the sideline and took it to the house for a 35-yard pick-six and a commanding 31-14 lead. In the 4th, Kendall led the offense down the field for a 2nd and 3 at the MSU 15-yard line, but two incomplete passes resulted in a 33-yard Barnes field goal to take a 34-14 lead. Following a long return, Mississippi State would score in just three plays on a Marks one-yard touchdown rush. Tech would go three-and-out on their next drive, and State would close the gap after a 40-yard pass and a 5-yard touchdown run from Marks, quickly cutting the lead to 34-28. Another Louisiana Tech three-and-out followed by a 22-yard punt gave State the ball in outstanding field position. 5 plays later, Mississippi State would stun Tech and take a 35-34 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass. With one last chance, Kendall led the offense down the field and converted a crucial 4th and 10 pass to Graham at the MSU 43-yard line. With confidence in the field goal unit, Tech rushed the ball three straight times for a net of two yards gained. With 2 seconds remaining at the 30-yard line, Barnes’ 46-yard field goal came up well short, resulting in a crushing 35-34 loss for Louisiana Tech. In his first game for the Bulldogs, Kendall completed 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception while rushing 5 times for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. Outside of Kendall, the Bulldogs’ run game was practically non-existent, with Williams being the 2nd leading rusher, rushing 13 times for just 21 yards. Through the air, Means caught 2 passes for 94 yards and 1 touchdown, Smoke Harris caught 4 passes for 52 yards and 1 touchdown, and Graham caught 3 passes for 41 yards. Defensively, Ben Bell finished with 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack, Levi Bell had 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack with 1 fumble recovery, Baldwin had 6 total tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown, Joseph Mason recovered a fumble, and Baylen Buchanan finished with 8 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Mississippi State finished the season with a 7-6 record and a 4-4 record in the SEC.

Following the brutal 20-point blown lead in the 4th quarter with a chance to get a rare win over a quality SEC opponent, Louisiana Tech returned home for the home opener versus Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions entered the contest ranked #13 in the FCS with former 6’7 Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley. In the 1st, the Bulldogs would strike first with a 45-yard pick-six from Williamson to put Louisiana Tech up 7-0. Southeastern would tie the game at 7 after a 4-yard touchdown pass, but a 4-yard Garner touchdown run from Garner put Tech up 14-7 after the first. The game proved to be a back-and-forth affair in the 2nd, with the Lions scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown run from Kendall and a 44-yard Barnes field goal gave the Bulldogs a 24-14 lead. Closing the quarter, Kelley punched it in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, creating a 24-21 game at the half. In the 3rd, the Bulldogs utilized a double pass with Kendall completing a backward pass to Kyle Maxwell, and Maxwell completing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Garner, extending the lead back to 10. The teams would trade touchdowns for the remainder of the quarter on a 47-yard touchdown from Kelley, a Garner one-yard touchdown run, and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kelley, making it a competitive 38-35 game going into the 4th. In the final quarter, Kendall threw a 21-yard touchdown to Tre Harris, giving Tech a 45-35 lead over the Lions. On the next possession, the Lions would execute a 14-play drive as well as a fake punt and score on a 6-yard Kelley touchdown run with 4:22 remaining in a 45-42 game. After a Tech punt, the Lions got the ball with 1:20 remaining at their own 8-yard line, and on 3rd and 10 from their own 19, Kelley rushed 16 yards for a first down, but fumbled, allowing Cedric Woods to recover the football and end the game. In the win, Kendall completed 19 of 27 passes for 217 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while rushing for 1 touchdown. On the ground, Williams rushed 18 times for 99 yards and Harlan Dixon rushed 7 times for 57 yards. Through the air, Tre Harris caught 4 passes for 72 yards and 1 touchdown, Smoke Harris caught 4 passes for 45 yards, and Means caught 3 passes for 37 yards. On defense, Baldwin finished with 9 total tackles and 2 pass deflections, Williamson had 6 total tackles,2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown, Levi Bell finished with 2 sacks, Ben Bell had 1 sack, and Woods recovered a fumble. Southeastern Louisiana finished the season with a 9-4 record, a 6-2 record in the Southland, and ranked #15 in the FCS.

Following the win, Louisiana Tech welcomed SMU into town, which the Bulldogs last faced in the 2017 Frisco Bowl in a 51-10 Tech win. The Mustangs were led by former Bulldogs’ head coach Sonny Dykes, who had a 2-0 record entering the game with wins over Abilene Christian and North Texas. In the 1st, Kendall faked the run on a play-action and threw a bomb to Tre Harris for a 62-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. As the final score in the quarter, Tanner Mordecai threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice, making it a 7-7 game after the first. In the 2nd, Kendall connected with Samuel Emilus for an 11-yard touchdown, but SMU would score on a 17-yard touchdown pass, with the Bulldogs blocking the extra point. To close the half, the Mustangs knocked down a 29-yard field goal to take a 16-14 lead over Tech at halftime. SMU would extend their lead on the 3rd on an 18-yard touchdown pass, but the Bulldogs would respond with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to Tre Harris. After a 24-yard SMU field goal, Kendall found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run, giving Louisiana Tech a 28-26 lead. To end the quarter, Mordecai threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Rice, creating a 33-28 game entering the 4th. Following a series of punts, Kendall connected with Williams out of the backfield for a 6-yard touchdown, but failed on the two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs a 34-33 lead with 5 minutes remaining. On SMU’s next drive, Mordecai came up short on a 4th and 3 scramble to give Tech the ball back with 3:18 remaining on SMU’s 35-yard line. On 1st and 10 from the Mustangs’ 23-yard line, Williams sprinted to the end zone for a touchdown, but the play was called back for a devastating holding penalty. Forced to attempt a field goal a few plays later, Barnes knocked down a 47-yarder with 36 seconds to go, giving Tech a 37-33 lead over the Mustangs. On the final drive, Mordecai completed an 11-yard pass, rushed for 15 yards, and completed a 14-yard pass to give the Mustangs a chance for a miracle with 6 seconds left on Tech’s 33-yard line. On the final play, Mordecai rolled left and threw up a prayer that was tipped up by one SMU receiver and caught by Reggie Roberson Jr. for the game-winning 33-yard touchdown. After the gut-wrenching final play, the Bulldogs were now 1-2 after the 39-37 loss that seemed stolen. Kendall completed 24 of 39 passes for 351 with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception and rushed 6 times for 20 yards and 1 touchdown. On the ground, Williams rushed 13 times for 65 yards and caught 1 touchdown, and Garner rushed 7 times for 42 yards. Through the air, Tre Harris caught 5 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns, Emilus caught 3 passes for 57 yards and 1 touchdown, and Smoke Harris caught 6 passes for 55 yards. On defense, the Bulldogs allowed 395 passing yards and 5 touchdowns but were led by Grubbs with 13 total tackles, Myles Mason with 7 total tackles and 2 pass deflections, and Barnett with 10 total tackles. SMU finished the season with an 8-4 record and a 4-4 record in the American after losing 4 out of their last 5 games.

Coming off the second devastating loss of the season, Austin Kendall was listed as out due to “medical reasons” for the ensuing North Texas home game and C-USA opener, leading to Aaron Allen getting the start. The Mean Green entered the game with a 1-2 record as well, with a win over Northwestern State, and blowout losses to SMU and UAB. In the 1st, Louisiana Tech struck first with a 2-yard touchdown run from Williams to take a 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Williams broke free for a 42-yard touchdown lead, to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage after the 1st. In the 2nd, Tech continued to extend their lead with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Head to Emilus and a 21-yard field goal set up by a 67-yard punt return from Smoke Harris. Closing the half, UNT scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, resulting in a 24-7 score at the half. After neither team scored in the 3rd, North Texas continued to close the gap with a 33-yard field goal. Following another Tech punt, the Mean Green were faced with 4th and 7 from the Bulldogs’ 8-yard line and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 24-17 with 5:39 remaining. Cesar Barajas would miss a 50-yard field goal in an attempt to put the game on ice, giving North Texas a chance to complete a huge comeback and tie the game. However, Tech’s defense would come up clutch, forcing an incomplete pass on 4th and 6 from the UNT 36-yard line with just over a minute to play. After running out the clock, the Bulldogs survived the late rally and won the conference opener 24-17. In Kendall’s absence, Allen completed 14 of 18 passes for 137 yards and Head completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards with 1 touchdown. On the ground, Williams rushed 17 times for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. In the aerial attack, Emilus caught 2 passes for 69 yards and 1 touchdown, Smoke Harris caught 7 passes for 53 yards, and Tre Harris caught 4 passes for 34 yards. Defensively, Baldwin had a team-high 8 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 pass deflection, Ben Bell had 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss, and Cole finished with 7 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss. North Texas finished the season with a 6-7 record and a 5-3 record in C-USA after winning their last 5 regular season games.

Slippery Slope

After four games, the Bulldogs were 2-2 but were a 20-point 4th quarter lead and a Hail Mary away from being 4-0 with quality wins over Mississippi State and SMU. The offense up to this point was much improved with Austin Kendall at quarterback, and Smoke Harris and Tre Harris were lighting up secondaries nearly every week. Louisiana Tech’s defense was easily the biggest concern, as the defense gave up 35, 42, and 39 points throughout the first three weeks before holding North Texas to 17. Next up was a trip to Raleigh for the final non-conference game of the season at #23 North Carolina State. The Wolfpack entered the matchup with a 3-1 record with wins over USF, Furman, and #9 Clemson with a loss to Mississippi State. In the 1st, NC State scored the only points of the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Returning from illness, Kendal found Jacob Adams for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. After a 36-yard NC State field goal, Kendall led the offense down the field but settled for a 21-yard Barnes field goal. The Wolfpack closed the half with a 29-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead at halftime. In the 3rd, NC State extended their lead on a 24-yard touchdown run before the Bulldogs responded with a 38-yard field goal. Closing the quarter, Devin Leary threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolfpack a 27-13 lead entering the 4th. After the defense stopped NC State on 4th and 2 from the Tech 33-yard line, Kendall lobbed a pass to Means for a 23-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 27-20. On the following drive, the Wolfpack increased their lead once again on a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:45 remaining. Kendall led the offense down the field and connected with Hebert who powered through the secondary for a 14-yard touchdown with 4:43 left. After the Tech defense came up with a huge three-and-out, the Bulldogs got the ball back down 7 with 2:56 remaining. Kendall started the drive from the 11-yard line and completed passes of 9, 12, and 8 yards to help get the ball to the 42-yard line of NC State. Kendall would be strip-sacked on the next play, but the ball was recovered by Delfin for an 8-yard loss. After Kendall ran for a first down on 4th and 10 and ran for 8 yards a few plays later, the Bulldogs had one last chance at the NC State 22-yard line with 5 seconds remaining. On the final play, Kendall launched a pass in the end zone that was intercepted, resulting in a 34-27 loss for the Bulldogs. In another tough loss, Kendall completed 26 of 43 passes for 341 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing 15 times for 71 yards. On the ground, Williams rushed 16 times for 59 yards. Through the air, Means caught 5 passes for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, Emilus caught 4 passes for 55 yards, Tre Harris caught 4 passes for 52 yards, Adams caught 3 passes for 48 yards and 1 touchdown, and Hebert caught 2 passes for 45 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, Baldwin finished with 11 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass deflection, Tristan Allen had 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack, and Williamson finished with 6 total tackles and 1 pass deflection. North Carolina finished the season with a 9-3 record, a 6-2 record in the ACC, and ranked #20 in the country.

Coming off a bye week, Louisiana Tech resumed conference play in El Paso in a matchup with UTEP. The Miners entered the contest with a 5-1 record and wins highlighted by a conference win over Old Dominion and a loss to Charlotte. In the first half, Tech appeared to have not been motivated or prepared to come off the bye week and looking heavily sluggish. In the 1st, UTEP scored on the first drive of the game on a 16-yard touchdown rush to take a 7-0 lead. After a three-and-out, the Miners took advantage of a long punt return and scored again on a 4-yard touchdown rush. Tech utilized a 50-yard pass to Williams, but Garner was stuffed on a 4th and 1 from the UTEP 16-yard line. After a Miners’ fumble in Bulldogs’ territory, Tech settled for a 40-yard field goal attempt that was missed by Barnes. The Miners would pin the Bulldogs at their own one-yard line on a punt and forced a safety on the next play to build a 16-0 lead. Barnes would knock down a 25-yard field goal, but a series of punts would conclude the first half in a 16-3 game. In the 3rd, Williams was stuffed on 4th and 1, and the Miners extended their lead on a 41-yard field goal. Neither team would score in the 4th, after three interceptions thrown by Kendall resulting in an ugly 19-3 loss. Kendall had his worst game of the year, completing 14 of 28 passes for 174 yards with 3 interceptions. On the ground, Williams rushed 7 times for 42 yards and caught 2 passes for 59 yards. In the passing game, Smoke Harris caught 3 passes for 40 yards, Maxwell caught 2 passes for 30 yards, and Hebert caught 3 passes for 25 yards. On defense, Baldwin finished with 12 total tackles, and Barnett, Calhoun, and Grubbs all had a fumble recovery. UTEP would finish the season with a 7-6 record and a 4-4 record in C-USA after losing 5 out of their final 6 games.

After the lifeless loss, Louisiana Tech had to quickly recover and prepare to face #24 UTSA in the Homecoming Game. The Roadrunners entered the game with a 7-0 record highlighted by road wins at Illinois, Memphis, and Western Kentucky. In the 1st, Kendall looked back to his usual form with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Smoke Harris. After Frank Harris threw a 75-yard touchdown pass in response, the Bulldogs took the lead on a 35-yard Barnes field goal. The Roadrunners would take a 14-10 lead in the 2nd on a 2-yard touchdown run from Sincere McCormick. After a 15-play Bulldogs’ drive, Barnes missed a 46-yard field goal to give the ball back to UTSA. Closing the half, the Roadrunners scored on a 10-yard Harris touchdown pass to take a 21-10 lead at halftime. After the Bulldogs’ defense started the 2nd half with a three-and-out, the air was let out of the stadium after Kendall threw a 51-yard pick-six, giving UTSA a 28-10 lead. After each team punted for the remainder of the quarter, the Roadrunners all but sealed the game on a 47-yard McCormick touchdown run and a 1-yard touchdown run, creating a 42-10 lead. Tech would finally get in the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to Emilus, cutting the lead to 42-16. UTSA would close the game with a 38-yard field goal, humbling the Bulldogs on Homecoming with a 45-16 loss. In the third consecutive loss, Kendall completed 23 of 34 passes for 279 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception and rushed 10 times for -29 yards as a result of six sacks. On the ground, Williams rushed 13 times for 66 yards and caught 3 passes for 36 yards. Through the air, Smoke Harris caught 7 passes for 108 yards and 1 touchdown, Means caught 3 passes for 61 yards, and Emilus caught 2 passes for 33 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, the Bulldogs allowed 214 rushing yards and 407 total yards without forcing any turnovers or sacks. Grubbs had a team-high 8 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss, Woods finished with 2 pass deflections, and Fulp had 5 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss. UTSA finished the season with a 12-2 record and an 8-1 record in C-USA.

The Bulldogs team before and after the bye week looked like two completely different teams at this point in the season. Tech had gone from losing on last-second plays to Top 25 teams to being shut down at UTEP and being blown out by UTSA. People were going to find out the kind of fight the 2021 Louisiana Tech team had with a 2-5 record traveling to Norfolk to face a 1-6 Old Dominion team. The Monarchs’ only win of the season came over Hampton from the FCS, leading to Tech being favored to win. After neither team scored in the 1st, Old Dominion knocked down a 36-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to Graham, but the Monarch returned the ensuing kickoff 100-yards to give Old Dominion a 10-7 lead. Barnes converted on a 30-yard field goal to tie the game at the half. In the 3rd, the Monarchs took the lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass, and Barnes knocked down a 44-yard field goal to make it a 17-13 game entering the 4th. Early in the quarter, Williams found the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 20-17 lead. On their next possession, Old Dominion would complete an extremely rare, 20-play, 10-minute drive that resulted in a 29-yard field goal to make it a 20-20 game. With Head now at quarterback, the Bulldogs drove down to the ODU 45-yard line for 3rd and 3, but two incomplete passes left gave the Monarchs the ball back with 28 seconds left. After a 10-yard completion, and rushes of 5, 3, and 8 yards, Old Dominion had 2 seconds left on Tech’s 29-yard line. Nick Rice knocked down the game-winning 46-yard field goal, sending Tech back to Ruston with a 23-20 loss and a 2-6 record. After not being able to finish the game, Kendall completed 22 of 36 passes for 253 yards with 1 touchdown and Head completed 3 of 7 passes for 23 yards. Tech’s rushing attack only netted 59 yards, with Williams rushing 14 times for 42 yards and 1 touchdown. In the passing game, Smoke Harris caught 7 passes for 63 yards, Means caught 2 passes for 60 yards, and Tre Harris caught 5 passes for 54 yards. Defensively, Baldwin and Grubbs finished with 11 total tackles each, Allen had 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack, and Ladler had 7 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Old Dominion finished the season with a 6-7 record and a 5-3 record in C-USA after winning their final 5 regular season games.

Closing a Chapter

With a 2-6 record and 4 games remaining, Louisiana Tech would have to finish their final four games to qualify for their 8th straight bowl game. With Kendall out, Head would get the start at quarterback on the road at 5-3 UAB. In the 1st, UAB would strike first on a 6-yard touchdown run, but the Bulldogs would tie the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Head to Smoke Harris. The Bulldogs would start the second quarter off strong, taking a 21-7 lead on an 18-yard passing touchdown to Smoke Harris and a 1-yard Garner touchdown run. The Blazers would close out the quarter scoring 17 unanswered points however, with a 20-yard touchdown run, a 36-yard field goal, and a 17-yard rushing touchdown to take a 24-21 lead over Tech at halftime. In the 3rd, UAB would score the only points of the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Dylan Hopkins, making it a 31-21 game entering the 4th. In the final quarter, Tech settled for a 21-yard field goal, but DeWayne McBride ran for a 35-yard touchdown. Head would cut the deficit to 7 after a 5-yard touchdown rush, answered with touchdown runs of 29 and 38 yards from UAB, to take a commanding 52-31 lead. Finishing the game, Williams found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run, resulting in a 52-38 loss, and the Bulldogs earned their 7th loss to be ineligible for a bowl game. In the loss, Head completed 20 of 35 passes for 196 yards with 2 touchdowns and rushed for 1 touchdown. In the ground game, Williams rushed 18 times for 81 yards and 1 touchdown and caught 3 passes for 21 yards, and Henry-Brook rushed 12 times for 47 yards. Through the air, Smoke Harris caught 9 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns and Tre Harris caught 3 passes for 47 yards. Defensively, Barnett and Hall each had 6 total tackles and 1 sack, Cole finished with 1 interception, and Woods recovered a fumble. Tech’s defense failed to stop the run once again, allowing McBride to rush 14 times for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per carry. UAB finished the season with a 9-4 record and a 6-2 record in C-USA after defeating #13 BYU in the Independence Bowl.

Returning home with a 2-7 record, Louisiana Tech had only a 5-game winning streak, the first for the program since the 2009 season under Derek Dooley. No longer playing for a bowl, Tech was playing for momentum heading into next season, facing 5-3 Charlotte next. With Aaron Allen getting the start, Tech struck first with a 2-yard Williams touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. In the 2nd, the 49ers would tie the game on a 1-yard touchdown run before an 8-yard Williams touchdown run put the Bulldogs up 14-7 at halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 21-7 after Williams’ third touchdown rush of the day. After Charlotte scored on a 26-yard field goal, Allen threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Graham, creating a 28-10 lead. Closing the quarter, the 49ers cut into the lead on a 12-yard touchdown run, resulting in a 28-17 game entering the 4th quarter. In the 4th, Allen found Smoke Harris for a 17-yard touchdown to take a 35-17 lead. Charlotte would score again on an 18-yard touchdown pass, but Marcus Williams scored his 4th touchdown of the game on a 25-yard rush, putting Tech up 42-25. The 49ers would score one last time on a 21-yard touchdown pass, resulting in Tech’s 3rd win of the season in a 42-32 victory. In his start, Allen completed 21 of 27 passes for 324 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Williams had a career-high on the ground, rushing 29 times for 131 yards and 4 touchdowns. Through the air, Smoke Harris caught 8 passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown, Tre Harris caught 5 passes for 91 yards, and Graham caught 3 passes for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, Baldwin had 7 total tackles, Clark and Hall each had 1.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack, and Ladler had 1 pass deflection and 1 interception. Charlotte finished the season with a 5-7 record and a 3-5 record in C-USA after losing 5 out of their final 6 games.

Coming back home for the last time of the season on a Friday night Senior Day, the Bulldogs looked to take down rival Southern Miss, who entered the game with a 1-9 record and no available quarterback, leading to running back Frank Gore Jr. getting the start at the quarterback position. In the 1st, the Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal, but Southern Miss responded with a 1-yard Gore touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead after the 1st. In the 2nd quarter, the Bulldogs would settle for a 43-yard Barnes field goal before the Golden Eagles stretched out their lead to 14-6 on a 9-yard Gore touchdown pass. Barnes would knock down his 3rd field goal followed by Southern Miss taking a stunning 21-9 halftime lead after Gore threw a 39-yard touchdown pass. After neither team scored in the 3rd, the Bulldogs would look to avoid the disastrous backlash of losing to a 1-9 rival at home without any quarterbacks available. Louisiana Tech would start strong in the final quarter, converting on a 39-yard field goal and scoring on a 43-yard scoop and score from Baldwin to cut the deficit to 21-19 with 11:58 remaining. The Golden Eagles would make it a two-possession game on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Willis and seal the upset victory with a 6-yard interception for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs an inexcusable 35-19 loss on Senior Day. In the loss, the Bulldogs’ offense turned the ball over 5 times on two interceptions from Allen, two fumbles from Williams, and a fumble from Solomon Lewis. Allen completed just 11 of 26 passes for 100 yards and 2 interceptions. Williams rushed 17 times for 76 yards but lost 2 fumbles and Garner rushed 9 times for 64 yards. Through the air, Smoke Harris caught 4 passes for 48 yards and Griffin Hebert caught 4 passes for 40 yards. On defense, Grubbs finished with 13 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss, Baldwin had 9 total tackles and a fumble recovery, and Barnett had a fumble recovery and an interception. Southern Miss would finish the season with a 3-9 record and a 2-6 record in C-USA after winning their final two games.

The day before the Rice game, Louisiana Tech announced that they were firing Skip Holtz after his 9th season with the program concluded. Undoubtedly, the firing was divisive among fans as Holtz had a 64-50 record with 6 bowl wins, but a lack of aggressive play calling, an array of close losses, never getting a signature Power 5 win, and failing to win a conference championship resulted in the firing, alongside the downward trend the Bulldogs were on since the 2020 season following the historic 10-win season in 2019. In his 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech, Holtz finished 18-20 in one-score games, a 43-29 record in C-USA, a 2-15 record versus Power 5 opponents. Holtz’s success would not be forgotten however, after taking over a program in disarray in 2013 and leading the Bulldogs to a C-USA Championship Game in his 2nd and 4th season, Tech’s 10-win FBS season in school history, and becoming the 3rd winningest coach in program history behind just Joe Aillet and Maxie Lambright.

With the players being aware of Holtz’s last game being the season finale at Rice, it was going to be interesting to see how the players performed in their head coach’s last game as a Bulldog. The Owls entered the game with a 3-8 record and had lost their last four games. With Head getting his 2nd start, Tech took an early 10-0 lead with a 20-yard Barnes field goal and a 44-yard touchdown strike from Head to Tre Harris. Closing the quarter, Rice responded with a 70-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 10-7. The only score in the 2nd quarter came on a Luke McCaffrey 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Owls their first lead of the game at halftime. After the half, Head connected with Smoke Harris for a 5-yard touchdown, but the Owls answered with a 7-yard touchdown run, creating a 21-17 lead. Finishing the quarter, Head kept it himself for a 22-yard touchdown run and giving the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead in Houston. The Bulldogs would extend their lead in the 4th on a 6-yard Head touchdown pass to Hebert. Following a Bulldogs’ punt, TJ McMahon threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it a 31-28 lead with 4:12 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Head would be intercepted, but the Tech defense stopped Rice a yard short on 4th and 6 to get the ball back with 2:32 remaining. Following a three and out, Louisiana Tech would be forced to punt, and a big punt return gave the Owls the ball at the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line with 1:19 remaining. A few plays after a pass interference penalty, Rice would take a 35-31 lead on a 3rd and goal touchdown pass from the 3. Head drove the offense down to the Owls’ 33-yard line, but with 12 seconds left, was intercepted to end the season with a 35-31 loss to Rice. In the up-and-down start, Head completed 19 of 36 passes for 270 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and rushing for 1 touchdown. In the ground game, Williams rushed 19 times for 37 yards, Kevin Dominque rushed 6 times for 34 yards, and Harlan Dixon rushed 3 times for 31 yards. Through the air, Tre Harris caught 5 passes for 77 yards and 1 touchdown, Smoke Harris caught 6 passes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown, Graham caught 3 passes for 58 yards, Hebert caught 3 passes for 53 yards and 1 touchdown, and Maxwell caught 2 passes for 52 yards. Defensively, Williamson finished with 7 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 interception, Baldwin had 7 total tackles and 1 pass deflection, Rose had 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack, and Eric Barnes recovered a fumble. Rice would finish the season with a 4-8 record and a 3-5 record in C-USA.

Conclusion

Years down the line 2021 will be looked at as the season that changed Louisiana Tech Football. The question is whether the change is for better or for worse, and that answer is still to be determined. If the Bulldogs had started 4-0 by winning the games they were in prime position to win, how would their season have ended and would Holtz have retained his position as head coach? The answer is likely yes, as a win on the road against Mississippi State and a win over a good SMU program with Sonny Dykes would have sparked momentum for the rest of the season. Instead, the Bulldogs’ production significantly dropped after losing their 3rd one-possession game of the season to NC State and entering their bye week. With Holtz out as head coach, the athletic director Eric Wood had the task of choosing a football head coach for the first time in his Louisiana Tech career. Would offensive coordinator Joe Sloan be hired to take control of the program, or would the Bulldogs look at outside candidates to take the reins? With a new coach in 2022, a big concern would be how recruits respond if current players will opt to transfer, and what transfers the new head coach will be able to bring in. For the first time since 2013, Louisiana Tech was entering a new era of football.