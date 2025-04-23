PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs ULM

Louisiana Tech (25-15) will host ULM (20-21) in a non-conference match-up on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (303-176 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Monroe HC | Michael Federico (169-215-1 in 7th season at UL-Monroe)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.321, 5 HR, 32 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.318, 5 HR, 16 RBI), Michael Ballard (.291, 6 HR, 29 RBI), Blake Hooks (17 app, 21.2 IP, 25 K, 2.08 ERA), Logan Forsythe (18 app, 30.2 IP, 42 K, 4.40 ERA), Landon Fontenot (10 app, 18 IP, 18 K, 4.50 ERA)

Louisiana Tech won its six consecutive weekend series at home against Liberty over the weekend.

Trey Hawsey delivered in a big way at the plate. The freshman was 5/9 (.555) at the plate with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

Hawsey also had a game-tying hit in the 9th inning of Tech's comeback win on Thursday night.

From a pitching perspective, Luke Cooley was dynamic on Thursday night. The left-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings of work.

Cooley is 5-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings of work this season.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | Isaiah Walker (.331, 4 HR, 24 RBI), Henry Garcia Jr. (.316, 6 HR, 36 RBI), Colby Lunsford (.308, 5 HR, 19 RBI), Bryce Blaser (.308, 1 HR, 21 RBI), Josh Gregoire (16 app, 25.1 IP, 30 K, 1.42 ERA), Brandon Brewer (15 app, 27 IP, 18 K, 4.33 ERA),

UL-Monroe dropped two of three in its most recent series at #20 Troy over the weekend.

The Warhawks were able to salvage the final game of the series by defeating the Trojans 7-3 on Saturday.

Brennan Eager got the start on the mound in the win on Saturday. The freshman left-hander allowed one earned run in four innings of work.

Eager has a 2.68 ERA in 37 innings pitched this season.

