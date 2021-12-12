2022 CB Jhamal Shelby Jr. commits to Louisiana Tech
Jhamal Shelby announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Shelby is HC Sonny Cumbie's first verbal commitment since taking over as the head coach of the Bulldogs on December 1st.
WHAT IT MEANS | Shelby becomes the 3rd defensive back commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting class. The St. Augustine product is also Tech's highest rated commitment at this time and ranks as the 34th best prospect in Louisiana.
IN SHELBY'S OWN WORDS | "I just love how everyone at Tech is like family. They care about developing you in all areas both on and off the field."
OFFER LIST | Louisiana Tech, Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia and Memphis
Shelby finished his senior season at St. Augustine with 35 solo tackles, 14 pass break-ups and 3 interceptions.
