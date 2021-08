2022 DB Robert Wilson commits to Louisiana Tech

Robert Wilson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Monday afternoon.

Wilson visited the Tech campus last week.

On what led him to commit to LA Tech, Wilson told BleedTechBlue.com, "I feel like the LA Tech football program can build me as an athlete and as a young man. The coaching staff made me feel at home on my recent visit."

Wilson committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Maryland, Jackson State, and Florida A&M.

Although slightly undersized at 5'11, 170 pounds, Wilson possesses great ball skills that allow for him to make impact plays when the ball is in the air.

Wilson is also a track star at Lincoln High in Tallahassee, FL running a 48.74 in the 400M.

Wilson becomes the 7th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting class.

