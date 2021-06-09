2022 LHP Haydan Toal commits to Diamond Dogs

Toal plays his high school baseball at Tioga HS in Ball, LA.

In 2021, Toal went 9-3 on the mound with a 0.97 ERA in 65 innings pitched. The rising senior struck out 101 hitters.

On what led him to commit to Louisiana Tech, Toal told BleedTechBlue.com, "When Coach Silva met me at the door, it felt like home when I walked in. The state of the art facility and latest technology showed the commitment that the coaches and university have in developing each player to be the best they can be. Coach Burroughs and his staff are building a premiere baseball program at Louisiana Tech. I am thankful to be a part of that journey."

Prep Baseball Report ranks Toal as the #6 ranked player in Louisiana in the Class of 2022.

Toal works with a fastball in the upper 80s to go along with really good feel for his off- speed offerings that allow for him to keep hitters off balance.

Louisiana Tech finished the 2021 season at 42-20 overall and hosted its first NCAA Regional in program history.

