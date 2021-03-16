BleedTechBlue - 2022 QB Landry Lyddy enjoys virtual visit with LA Tech

While Louisiana Tech does not have a commit in its 2022 recruiting class just yet, Skip Holtz and his staff are identifying key targets at each position, particularly at QB. On Monday night, the Louisiana Tech offensive staff hosted 2022 QB Landry Lyddy for a virtual visit of Tech's campus.

In regards to how the visit went, Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com, "It was really awesome. I know a lot about Tech because I live in Shreveport, but I didn't know much about the campus, so it was a great chance to get to see everything that Tech has to offer." Lyddy also told BleedTechBlue.com that he is in contact with the Louisiana Tech staff regularly through text and they speak twice a week via phone. As a junior, Lyddy led Calvary Baptist to the Division IV State Championship. In the 62-41 win, Lyddy threw for 464 yards and 4 touchdowns. The 464 yards were a LHSAA Prep Classic record.