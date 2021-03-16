BleedTechBlue - 2022 QB Landry Lyddy enjoys virtual visit with LA Tech

2022 QB Landry Lyddy enjoys virtual visit with LA Tech
While Louisiana Tech does not have a commit in its 2022 recruiting class just yet, Skip Holtz and his staff are identifying key targets at each position, particularly at QB.
On Monday night, the Louisiana Tech offensive staff hosted 2022 QB Landry Lyddy for a virtual visit of Tech's campus.
Thank you @CoachJoeSloan @CoachTreyHoltz and @BallcoachjA for taking me on a @LATechFB virtual tour last night! I appreciate your time! 💙 ❤️ @CoachSHoltz @CalvaryCavs @RodneyGuin @AustinJamesXFL pic.twitter.com/lkQ8c8WdSl— Landry Lyddy (@LandryLyddy) March 16, 2021
In regards to how the visit went, Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com, "It was really awesome. I know a lot about Tech because I live in Shreveport, but I didn't know much about the campus, so it was a great chance to get to see everything that Tech has to offer."
Lyddy also told BleedTechBlue.com that he is in contact with the Louisiana Tech staff regularly through text and they speak twice a week via phone.
As a junior, Lyddy led Calvary Baptist to the Division IV State Championship.
In the 62-41 win, Lyddy threw for 464 yards and 4 touchdowns. The 464 yards were a LHSAA Prep Classic record.
Since the performance, Lyddy has seen his recruitment begin to take off.
Although UAB, ULM, and UMass are his only offers thus far, Lyddy tells BleedTechBlue.com that he hears from Louisiana Tech, Syracuse, Houston, and South Alabama the most these days.
Louisiana Tech has offered 75+ prospects in the 2022 recruiting class but has yet to offer a quarterback.
Perhaps Landry Lyddy is the target that the Bulldogs are zeroing in on as its quarterback on the future.
Stay tuned.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for $1, get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code "BTB1" or sign-up here. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football. Spring practice starts Friday, join us!