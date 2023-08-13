News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2023 Bulldogs PFF Scouting Report

Caleb Wardell • BleedTechBlue
Staff Writer

With the 2023 season under two weeks away, we are BleedTechBlue decided to make a short and concise scouting report of key starters and rotational players at each position.

The players are listed in an order that is roughly an indication of what a depth chart might look like currently. For some players we had to use the 2021 season because of too small of a sample size in 2022 due to injuries or other factors.

There are a few players that will likely be in the rotation that did not have enough data from Pro Football Focus to place on here. Those players have been discussed at length throughout the duration of Fall Camp and can be found on our most recent depth chart projection right here.

Pro Football Focus Grading Scale

> 80 — All-Conference Level Player

> 70 — Starter Level Player

> 60 — Back-up Level Player

< 60 — Replacement Level Player

With that being said, we hope that this helps everyone across the LA Tech fan base to familiarize themselves with this new-look team and prepare to face FIU on August 26th.

LA Tech Quarterbacks
Last Name TotalYards Total TDS INTS PFF Passing Grade PFF Rushing Grade

'21 Bachmeier

3,222

20

8

82.9

63.0

Turner

210

1

2

43.3

70.2
LA Tech Running Backs
Last Name Total Yards Total TDS Fumbles PFF Rushing Grade PFF Receiver Grade

Crosby

974

9

2

82.2

49.1

Shelton

334

3

0

70.1

51.0

Thornton

488

3

0

83.8

50.7

Do you need to join us at BleedTechBlue.com? We possess the most passionate fans of #LATech Athletics and the Tech Drive Message Board is BOOMING with CAN'T MISS COVERAGE! Depth Charts, W/L Projections, Strengths & Weaknesses of the 2023 roster, thoughts on Hank Bachmeier, and MUCH MORE!

Join us for ONLY $23 for the first year. That's only $1.92 a month!

Promo Code | BTB23

CLICK LINK SIGN-UP

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}