2023 Bulldogs PFF Scouting Report
With the 2023 season under two weeks away, we are BleedTechBlue decided to make a short and concise scouting report of key starters and rotational players at each position.
The players are listed in an order that is roughly an indication of what a depth chart might look like currently. For some players we had to use the 2021 season because of too small of a sample size in 2022 due to injuries or other factors.
There are a few players that will likely be in the rotation that did not have enough data from Pro Football Focus to place on here. Those players have been discussed at length throughout the duration of Fall Camp and can be found on our most recent depth chart projection right here.
Pro Football Focus Grading Scale
> 80 — All-Conference Level Player
> 70 — Starter Level Player
> 60 — Back-up Level Player
< 60 — Replacement Level Player
With that being said, we hope that this helps everyone across the LA Tech fan base to familiarize themselves with this new-look team and prepare to face FIU on August 26th.
|Last Name
|TotalYards
|Total TDS
|INTS
|PFF Passing Grade
|PFF Rushing Grade
|
'21 Bachmeier
|
3,222
|
20
|
8
|
82.9
|
63.0
|
Turner
|
210
|
1
|
2
|
43.3
|
70.2
|Last Name
|Total Yards
|Total TDS
|Fumbles
|PFF Rushing Grade
|PFF Receiver Grade
|
Crosby
|
974
|
9
|
2
|
82.2
|
49.1
|
Shelton
|
334
|
3
|
0
|
70.1
|
51.0
|
Thornton
|
488
|
3
|
0
|
83.8
|
50.7
Do you need to join us at BleedTechBlue.com? We possess the most passionate fans of #LATech Athletics and the Tech Drive Message Board is BOOMING with CAN'T MISS COVERAGE! Depth Charts, W/L Projections, Strengths & Weaknesses of the 2023 roster, thoughts on Hank Bachmeier, and MUCH MORE!
Join us for ONLY $23 for the first year. That's only $1.92 a month!
Promo Code | BTB23
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news