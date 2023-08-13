With the 2023 season under two weeks away, we are BleedTechBlue decided to make a short and concise scouting report of key starters and rotational players at each position.

The players are listed in an order that is roughly an indication of what a depth chart might look like currently. For some players we had to use the 2021 season because of too small of a sample size in 2022 due to injuries or other factors.

There are a few players that will likely be in the rotation that did not have enough data from Pro Football Focus to place on here. Those players have been discussed at length throughout the duration of Fall Camp and can be found on our most recent depth chart projection right here.

Pro Football Focus Grading Scale

> 80 — All-Conference Level Player

> 70 — Starter Level Player

> 60 — Back-up Level Player

< 60 — Replacement Level Player

With that being said, we hope that this helps everyone across the LA Tech fan base to familiarize themselves with this new-look team and prepare to face FIU on August 26th.