Batcho scores career-high 38, Bulldogs run away from Choctaws

RUSTON – Daniel Batcho was unstoppable Monday night as the power forward scored a career-high 38 points to help Louisiana Tech remain unbeaten by defeating Mississippi College, 105-67, inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

He was nearly perfect, making 13 of his 14 field goal attempts and 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. The redshirt senior was so hot that he even sank his first ever three-pointer as a Bulldog.

And of course, his running mate Sean Newman Jr. was the facilitator of many of those made baskets. After having back-to-back games with 11 and 12 assists, the redshirt junior outdid himself again with a new career high of 14 dimes (one shy of tying the program record).

The duo was in rhythm early as LA Tech (4-0) opened the game on a 17-0 run in the first five minutes. It would not be a runaway yet though as Mississippi College (3-1) outscored the Bulldogs, 36-29, the remainder of the first half to only be down 10 at the midway point.

The Choctaws, having their best offensive performance of the season, got to within six after JJ Harris sank a contested jumper with 18:30 still to go in the contest.

The first three-pointer of the game by the 'Dogs, coming from Amaree Abram, then dropped to spark a quick 10-0 run by the home team which was capped off by another triple, this one from Devin Ree.

With LA Tech holding a 78-65 advantage with 6:20 to play, the Bulldogs blitzed the Choctaws again to the tune of a 23-0 run to close out the game with nine of those points coming from the Batcho Man.

LA Tech shot a blistering 67.8 percent from the field (40-of-59) with Kaden Cooper and Abram joining Batcho in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Mississippi College matched LA Tech's offense as best as it could, shooting 50.0 percent from the field (25-of-50) while also going 9-of-23 from deep. Harris had 16 points while Odis Carter recorded a team-high 17.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester

On the win …"I felt like we came out locked in and focused. We dropped in intensity and gave them some confidence. Sometimes when you left people get going it is hard to stop them. We did not value stops. We had some guys trying to score the ball. We cannot be that team. Even with about five minutes to go we were way off our goal coming in, but we went on that 27-2 run. The game is not over until it is over and we have to value each possession."

On the different lineups …"[All of the new lineups] played a huge factor. Will Jeffress is our heart and soul on defense. We missed him and you could tell that. We have to find a way to play without him. As time goes, the more we get to practice and utilize other guys in different positions and spots, we will be able to find out who we are going to be."

On the Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho combo …"They are unique in this era because they are two returners. They know who each other. They know their strengths. That is a luxury to have. They understand what we value and what we are about. With about 10 minutes to go, Sean was the one in the huddle talking and holding guys accountable. That is what you want from your point guard. They are special and we are going to ride them all year."

On Daniel Batcho's offensive efficiency this season …"We have always known he has unbelievable hands. Now he is finishing in a variety of ways. He has put the work in. He has lived in the gym. I tell him all the time to not change until somebody stops you from being you. I am proud of him. We challenge him every day and I think there is still more in him."

NOTABLES

- With the 105-67 win, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus Mississippi College, 21-12. The Bulldogs have won nine straight in the series.

- LA Tech is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs have won all four games by double digits for the first time since 1971.

- LA Tech has won 11 straight non-conference home games and 42 of its last 43. The Bulldogs are 105-5 in non-conference home games since the 2008-09 season.

- This marked the 82nd time in program history the Bulldogs have scored 100+ points. The 105 points is the most since scoring 105 against Dillard on Nov. 25, 2023.

- The Bulldogs shot 67.8 percent from the field, their highest shooting percentage since 1997.

- The 18 steals by LA Tech tied for the second most in a single game in program history (most since 1984).

- Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 38 points, the most by a Bulldog since Alex Hamilton scored 38 at Marshall on March 3, 2016. He became just the 11th Bulldog in program history to score at least 38 points in a single game.

- Sean Newman Jr. registered a career-high 14 assists, tied for the second most in a single game in program history (most since 2012). He became the first Bulldog in recorded history to tally 10+ assists in three straight games. He also recorded a career-high four steals.

- Amaree Abram scored in double figures for a fourth straight game with 13 points. He also posted two steals, having tallied multiple steals in three of the four games this season.

- Kaden Cooper led the Bulldogs in rebounding for the third time this season with eight boards.

UP NEXT

LA Tech heads to Estero, Florida to take part in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. The Bulldogs will play three neutral site games, starting on Nov. 25 versus Southern Illinois. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on FloCollege.