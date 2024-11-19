Stat Attack | Arkansas

Coming off a week where Louisiana Tech won a game by scoring only field goals, it’s clear that the Bulldogs’ success wasn’t just about offense or defense—it was about special teams. But on the season, it hasn’t been the kicking or punting where Tech has shined. Instead, it’s been the return game where the Bulldogs have truly excelled and the Arkansas Razorbacks have largely disappointed. In the modern era, teams are increasingly choosing to take touchbacks rather than risk returning kickoffs. This shift is partially due to changes in the NCAA rules over the years designed to incentivize touchbacks. In 2012, the touchback yardage was moved from the 20-yard line to the 25-yard line. Then, in 2018, the rule was further adjusted so that a fair catch on a kickoff inside the 25-yard line would have the same effect as a touchback in the endzone. Despite these rule changes, teams still occasionally return kickoffs. However, not many do it as infrequently as Arkansas.

The Razorbacks may not return kickoffs often for multiple different reasons. The most obvious is that Arkansas views taking the free 25 yards that a touchback provides as a safer bet than a return. Or maybe kickoffs just keep going over their heads and out of the back of the endzone. But Arkansas’ reluctance to return kickoffs may also stem from their lack of success when they do try:

On the other hand, Tech, while not a team that returns kickoffs as frequently as some, has been highly effective when they do attempt a return. Demarcus Griffin-Taylor is currently 12th in the country in yards per kickoff return. And kickoffs are not the only type of return where Tech has excelled and Arkansas struggled:

This matters because kickoff and punt returns are two of the easiest ways to influence a team’s starting field position. And according to Bill Connelly’s Five Factors of Football, teams that win the starting field position battle win 72% of the time. Louisiana Tech has been fantastic at setting up good field position with their return game, while Arkansas has been largely ineffective.