PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Mississippi College

Louisiana Tech (3-0) will return home on Monday night for a matchup with Mississippi College (3-1).

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (40-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Mississippi College HC | Randy Bolden (38-50 in his 4th season at Mississippi College)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech improved to 3-0 with a 76-66 victory over UMass last Wednesday.

Talvin Hester's squad was able to overcome Daniel Batcho playing only 12 minutes due to foul trouble and Will Jeffress only playing 16 minutes due to injury.

Amaree Abram scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the first half and finished the game shooting 6/13 from the field.

Kaden Cooper chipped in with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 31 minutes of action.

Sean Newman continued his high level of play with his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 12 assists. Newman ranks second nationally averaging 10.3 assists per game.

Scouting the Choctaws

Mississippi College comes into Monday night's contest at 3-1 overall. The Choctaws have defeated Central State, Albany State, and Millsaps.

JJ Harris is leading the team in scoring averaging 16.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the field.

Tyshun Briscoe (14.3 ppg) and Tremaine Dixon (10.5 ppg) round out the Choctaws averaging double figures this season.

