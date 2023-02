In 2022, Louisiana Tech finished with a 43-21 overall record while also winning its first-ever Conference USA Championship and earning a spot in the Austin Regional championship. The ’22 season contained several other highlights including defeating the LSU Tigers twice, avenging a mid-season loss to Dallas Baptist in the Austin regional, and boasting a 24-8 record at J.C. Love Field. Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Bulldogs, Lane Burroughs aims to lead Tech to the illustrious College World Series in Omaha.