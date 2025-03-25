Franklin Morgan Jr. commits to LA Tech

Morgan, a cornerback from Amite, LA, becomes the fourth commitment in Louisiana Tech's class of 2026.

On why he chose LA Tech, Morgan told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose the Bulldogs because they believed in me. From the very beginning, the coaching staff has shown nothing but love and support for me and my family. They're incredible people, and I feel truly blessed to be part of the program.

THE FILM