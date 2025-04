Sir Issac Herron announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Herron, a 6'8, 230-pound transfer forward/center from Oral Roberts, will come to Louisiana Tech with two year of eligibility remaining.

Herron has played in 57 games (23 starts) during his collegiate career and scored 233 points, pulled down 162 rebounds, and blocked 32 shots.

The Houston, TX native was the 26th ranked center nationally, per Rivals.com in the class of 2021.

