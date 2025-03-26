Nathan Green commits to LA Tech

Green, a safety from Evangel Christian in Shreveport, LA, becomes the Bulldogs fifth commitment in the last three days.

On why he chose LA Tech, Green told BleedTechBlue.com, "The reason I chose for one because of the environment and the coaches they showed much love. They showed me stuff I’ve never seen before. Als, most of everybody in my family has went to LA Tech such as my mother and father. My mother ran track and my dad played football and went on to play for the Patriots. I just feel like it’s the right fit for me.”

THE FILM