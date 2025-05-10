Jordan Pierro commits to LA Tech

Pierro, a defensive back from Fresno, CA, will come to Louisiana Tech with four years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Pierro told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose La Tech because from the jump they were showing my brother and I that they cared about who we are as people, and that they loved both of our games as football players. They were also the first school to offer both my brother and I and that’s an opportunity we dreamed about since we were kids. Now we’re living out our dreams together, and after a face to face conversation with coach Cumbie and coach Buck the deal was sealed, we really felt the hospitality and genuine respect for the both of us.”

The 5'9, 170-pounder had 85 tackles on defense and 600 yards receiving with six touchdowns as a senior at Clovis West HS in 2023.

Pierro will be joined at Louisiana Tech by his brother David. David, a wide receiver, is transferring to the Bulldogs from Diablo Valley CC in Pleasant Hill, CA.

---

