Dogs take series in finale in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Diamond 'Dogs (28-22, 12-11 CUSA) saw their five-game losing streak snapped in an 11-8 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (31-21, 13-11) in a Sunday morning start at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. Sunday's series finale started at 10 a.m. CT due to expected inclement weather later in the day.

The Bulldog offense came to life to close the series after scoring just two runs on seven hits through the first 18 innings of the weekend, picking up their 15th game this season with 10 runs and 21st game with double-digit hits.

Luke Nichols earned his fifth win of the season to tie with Brooks Roberson and Luke Cooley for the most on the team. The senior southpaw tossed three innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs while striking out three batters.

Jacksonville State struck first in the opening frame when the leadoff batter walked and stole second before coming around to score the first run of the day on an RBI double to the right center gap.

The 'Dogs responded back promptly with a solo shot by Garrison Berkley in the second to tie the game before taking the lead in the third. Eli Berch led off the frame getting hit by a pitch before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Will Safford. Michael Ballard then poked a base hit between the shortstop, second baseman and center fielder to put Tech out in front for the first time this series.

Jax State looked to scratch across a run in the second with a one-out base hit, but the 'Dogs' 38th double play of the year ended the frame.

The Gamecocks added a run in the bottom of the third before the Bulldogs blew the game open in the fourth with a six-spot. After a leadoff groundout, the next six Tech batters all reached base safely. After Zeb Ruddell drew a four-pitch walk Garrison Berkleysingled, which was followed by Brody Drost, Berch and Safford delivering three-straight RBI knocks to put Tech out in front again.

Sebastian Mexico then belted his 10th homer of the season to plate three more and cap off the 'Dogs' six-run frame and move on to the bottom of the fourth with an 8-2 lead. Mexico is the first Bulldog to reach double-digit homers this season.

Jax State added a run with a solo homer to lead off the home half before Zeb Ruddell added two more runs in the seventh for Tech with his second homer of the weekend and ninth of the year. The Gamecocks added pressure in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases after a leadoff walk and a one-out base hit and a walk before scoring a run on a third walk in the frame.

A pair of sacrifice flies cut Tech's lead to 10-5 before the Gamecocks added another run on a two-out knock to bring their deficit to four runs.

The 'Dogs led off the eighth with walks drawn by Drost and Berch followed by Will Safford getting a bunt down that went over the crashing Gamecock pitcher to load the bases. Mexico drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to put the 'Dogs up five going into the home half.

Jacksonville State closed the gap to 11-8 with a two-run home run just inside of the right field foul pole followed by a four-pitch walk. A wild pitch put the runner in scoring position with two outs, but a strikeout looking tossed by Blake Hooks sent the game into the ninth.

Mexico picked up is team-leading 11th multi-RBI game and fifth game with at least four RBI. Ballard, Berkley and Drost all picked up mulit-hit performances, and the Bulldogs notched their 15th game with multiple homers this year.

LA Tech is back at home on Tuesday, May 13 for a rescheduled midweek with ULM at 6 p.m. CT at the Love Shack before closing out the regular season with New Mexico State. Their three-game series with the Aggies opens on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

The final four games of the regular season for the Bulldogs can be streamed on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast on 97.7 FM or the LA Tech Athletics app.