PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech (29-22, 12-11) will host New Mexico State (22-29, 10-13) in the final Conference USA series of the regular season this weekend.

Dates/Times | Thursday 6:00 PM, Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 12:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (307-183 in 9th season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jake Angier (47-58 in 2nd season at New Mexico State)

Pitching Probables | Logan Forsythe (0-1, 5.10) vs TBA, Brooks Roberson (5-3, 4.06) vs TBA, TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.310, 10 HR, 52 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.307, 9 HR, 25 RBI), Michael Ballard (.282, 7 HR, 33 RBI), Blake Hooks (22 app, 32.1 IP, 40 K, 3.06 ERA), Landon Fontenot (13 app, 24 IP, 21 K, 5.25 ERA)

Louisiana Tech knocked off UL-Monroe 7-4 in its final midweek game on Tuesday night.

The Diamond Dogs scored five runs on seven hits in the second inning to take a commanding 5-1 lead and never looked back.

Sebastian Mexico, Trey Hawsey, and Zeb Ruddell each had two hits in the contest for the Bulldogs.

Mexico's 3 RBI gave him 52 for the season and 48 in his last 30 games.

Scouting the Aggies

Key Players | Steve Solorzano (.341, 7 HR, 35 RBI), Mitch Namie (.337, 5 HR, 40 RBI), Brandon Forrester (.335, 2 HR, 22 RBI), Hazen Wright (15 app, 21 IP, 26 K, 2.57 ERA), Paul Soto (16 app, 46 IP, 38 K, 5.67 ERA), Jaden Davis (15 app, 17.2 IP, 17 K, 7.13 ERA)

New Mexico State comes into its weekend series with Louisiana Tech having lost its last seven games.

The Aggies are hitting .289 as a team and are averaging 6.6 runs per game in 2025.

Steven Solorzano leads the team in hitting with a .341 average to go along with 7 HR and 35 RBI.

New Mexico State has a team era of 7.87 and have seen 11 different guys start games on the mound in 2025.

---

