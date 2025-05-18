Za'Qwaun Nunn commits to LA Tech

Za'Qwaun Nunn announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday morning.
Nunn, a defensive tackle, currently plays at North Shore HS in Houston, TX and becomes Tech's 9th commitment in the class of 2026.
On why he chose the Bulldogs, Nunn told BleedTechBlue.com, "Honestly, I just love the coaching staff and how important it is to them to make everyone feel like family. It is a really positive program that’s very hard working."
