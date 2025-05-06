Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | May 6, 2025

Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2024.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals. Maton signed with the Cardinals this past off-season and is in his 9th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2025:

- 17 appearances, 0-1, 15 IP, 3.60 ERA, 6 ER, 15 hits allowed, 3 BB, 18 K

Elsewhere, ten other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Cade Gibson, David Leal, Taylor Young, Jarret Whorff, Ryan Jennings, Jackson Lancaster, Landon Tomkins, Cole McConnell, Sam Brodersen, and Jorge Corona make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Cade Gibson (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 7 appearances, 1-1, 3.18 ERA, 17 IP, 6 ER, 14 hits allowed, 5 BB, 23 K

David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 9 appearances, 1-1, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 3 ER, 9 hits allowed, 6 BB, 12 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 26 GP, 16/91, .176 avg, .296 OBP, .198 SLG, 5 RBI, 13 BB, 15 K, 7/8 SB

Jarret Whorff (AA, Minnesota Twins)

- 8 appearances, 1-2, 1.72 ERA, 15.2 IP, 3 ER, 8 hits allowed, 4 BB, 20 K

Ryan Jennings (AA, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 8 appearances, 3-1, 3.57 ERA, 17.2 IP, 7 ER, 14 hits allowed, 11 BB, 25 K

Jackson Lancaster (A+, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 8 appearances, 1-0, 1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 2 ER, 6 hits allowed, 5 BB, 18 K

Landon Tomkins (A+, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 10 appearances, 1-0, 1.59 ERA, 11.1 IP, 2 ER, 7 hits allowed, 7 BB, 9 K

Cole McConnell (A+, Chicago White Sox)

- 17 GP, 18/50, .360 AVG, .500 OBP, .420 SLG, 8 RBI, 11 BB, 17 K, 4/6 SB

Sam Brodersen (A, St. Louis Cardinals)

- 8 appearances, 0-3, 10.61 ERA, 9.1 IP, 11 ER, 11 hits allowed, 9 BB, 15 K

Jorge Corona (A, Chicago White Sox)

- 4 GP, 2/13, .154 AVG, .214 OBP, .231 SLG, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K

