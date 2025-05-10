David Pierro commits to LA Tech

As a sophomore at Diablo Valley in 2024, Pierro caught 65 passes for 866 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Pierro, a wide receiver, will come to Louisiana Tech from Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA.

David will join his brother, Jordan, at Louisiana Tech. On what it'll be like to play with Jordan, David told BleedTechBlue.com, "We get to live our childhood dream, and show people what our last name is really about.”

