PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Louisiana Tech (27-16) will host Arkansas Pine-Bluff (13-29) in a two-game non-conference series at J.C. Love Field this week.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM, Wednesday 5:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (304-178 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Arkansas Pine-Bluff HC | Logan Stout (13-29 in 1st season at UAPB)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA, TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.320, 6 HR, 33 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.317, 7 HR, 23 RBI), Michael Ballard (.300, 6 HR, 31 RBI), Blake Hooks (18 app, 24.1 IP, 27 K, 3.33 ERA), Ryan Harland (11 app, 18.1 IP, 17 K, 3.93 ERA), Landon Fontenot (11 app, 21.2 IP, 21 K, 4.57 ERA)

Louisiana Tech will be looking to bounce back this week after dropping two of three games to Dallas Baptist this past weekend.

It was the first series loss for the Bulldogs since March 7-9 when it dropped two of three to South Alabama.

Trey Hawsey continued his tear at the plate. The freshman first baseman hit a game-tying grand slam on Friday night and a three-run home-run on Saturday.

The West Monroe product leads the Bulldogs with a 1.017 OPS.

Luke Nichols continues to throw the ball well for the Diamond Dogs in relief. The left-hander has allowed only two earned runs in his last 9.2 innings pitched.

Scouting the Golden Lions

Key Players | Eli Gries-Smith (.369, 2 HR, 36 RBI), Gavin Terry (.322, 1 HR, 23 RBI), Carlos Rodriguez-Velez (.313, 31 RBI), Brendan Hamlin (14 app, 43 IP, 26 K, 7.53 ERA), Major Spence (11 app, 20.2 IP, 13 K, 5.23 ERA), Emerson Lott (22 app, 32.1 IP, 23 K, 6.68 ERA)

Logan Stout's club comes to Ruston playing its best baseball of the season as the Golden Lions have won three consecutive SWAC series.

Eli Gries-Smith has been the top offensive contributor all year. Gries-Smith is hitting .369 and has also stolen 14 bases.

The Golden Lions are averaging 6.7 runs per game.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff has had some issues on the mound with a team ERA of 8.28. Opponents are batting .331 against them this season.

---

