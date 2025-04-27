Diamond Dogs drop two of three to Dallas Baptist

Louisiana Tech (26-17, 11-5) dropped two of three games at home to Dallas Baptist this weekend.

In a series that saw the Bulldogs score 25 runs and the Patriots score 24 runs, DBU had a few more breaks go their way to earn the series victory.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | DBU outlasts Bulldogs 16-15 in 12 innings in epic slugfest on Friday night

WIN | Zach Todd (3-0) LOSS | Ryan Harland (1-1)

Friday night was one for the ages in the budding rivalry between Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist.

The Patriots took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Jake Bennett 2-run single.

Louisiana Tech responded with eight runs in the bottom of the frame.

Zeb Ruddell hit his first of two home runs, a 3-run shot to right center, with two outs in the first.

Colton Coates delivered with a 3-run double with two outs in the frame as well.

In total, the Bulldogs eight runs came on five hits and four walks/hit by pitches.

Leading 8-4 in the bottom of the second inning, Ruddell hit a solo home-run off the batters eye in centerfield to extend the lead to 9-4.

Cade Patterson shined in the middle innings for the Bulldogs. The redshirt freshman outfield delivered an RBI single in the 5th and a solo home-run in the 7th to give the Bulldogs an 11-8 lead.

Leading by three in the 8th inning, Lane Burroughs turned things over to Blake Hooks out of the bullpen.

The right-hander entered with runners on 1st and 2nd and nobody out in the inning. After two walks and a Jake Bennett single, the Patriots had tied the game at 11.

In the top half of the 10th inning, Adam Berghult hit a grand slam to left field to give Dallas Baptist a 15-11 lead.

You didn't thing the Bulldogs would quit did you?

Trey Hawsey answered with a grand slam of his own to tie the game at 15 in the bottom half of the frame.

Michael Dattalo would give the Patriots a 16-15 lead with an RBI single in the top of the 12th innings off of Tech reliever Ryan Harland.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, the Bulldogs would load the bases with nobody out but were unable to cash in and fell 16-15 on Friday night.

Game 2 | Roberson, Nichols, and Hawsey lead Bulldogs to 10-3 win on Saturday afternoon

WIN | Brooks Roberson (5-1) LOSS | James Ellwanger (2-2)

Louisiana Tech needed to respond on Saturday, and that's exactly what Lane Burroughs club did.

Sebastian Mexico got things going in the bottom of the 1st inning with a solo home-run to right field.

A Ben Tryon 2-run single in the 4th inning would give the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

Garrison Berkley, Matt Houston, and Will Safford all cashed in run-scoring hits two outs in the 4th inning to help the Bulldogs regain the lead at 4-2.

Leading 6-3 in the 6th inning, Trey Hawsey delivered the big blow. The freshman from West Monroe hit a 3-run home-run over the scoreboard to give the Bulldogs a 9-3 lead.

Cade Patterson would hit his second home-run in as many days later in the frame to stretch the lead out to 10-3.

Brooks Roberson and Luke Nichols were terrific on the mound all afternoon.

The duo limited the Patriots to only seven hits and three runs in the victory.

Game 3 | Bulldog bats quieted in 5-0 loss in series finale

WIN | Ryan Borberg (5-4) LOSS | Landon Fontenot (1-3)

A Mason Swinney 2-run double in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie and gave DBU a 2-0 lead on Sunday.

Nathan Humphreys hit a 2-run home-run in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 4-0 Patriots.

Keaton Grady would score in the seventh inning on a Humphreys single for the final run of the contest.

Ryan Borberg was fantastic on the mound for the Tech. The right-hander allowed only two hits in seven innings of work to earn the win.

Ryan Harland was solid in relief for the Bulldogs. The left-hander struck out three in 2.2 innings of scoreless work.

Up Next

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday and Wednesday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM on Tuesday and 5:00 PM on Wednesday.

