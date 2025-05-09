PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech (27-20, 11-9) will travel to Jacksonville State (29-20, 11-10) for a three-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 6:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium in Jacksonville, AL

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (305-181 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Jacksonville State HC | Steve Bieser (47-54-1 in 2nd season at Jax State)

Pitching Probables | Logan Forsythe (0-0, 5.00) vs Jackson Phipps (3-2, 3.95), Brooks Roberson (5-2, 4.32) vs Steven Cash (4-2, 4.87), TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.319, 9 HR, 45 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.314, 9 HR, 25 RBI), Michael Ballard (.286, 7 HR, 32 RBI), Blake Hooks (20 app, 29.1 IP, 36 K, 2.76 ERA), Grant Hubka (10 app, 35 IP, 30 K, 4.89 ERA), Kade Parker (12 app, 31 IP, 22 K, 4.94 ERA)

Louisiana Tech was swept at Western Kentucky to fall into fourth place in the C-USA standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

The Bulldogs are swinging the bats well and averaged eight runs per game against the Hilltoppers.

Sebastian Mexico had a home-run and five RBI in the contest on Sunday. Mexico leads the Bulldogs with 9 HR and 45 RBI.

Logan Forsythe will make his first start of the season on Friday night. The right-hander has struck out 47 hitters in 36 innings pitched this season.

Scouting the Gamecocks

Key Players | Colton Hegwood (.313, 1 HR, 24 RBI), Carson Hornung (.301, 4 HR, 22 RBI), Grayson Ashe (.301, 9 HR, 34 RBI), Jackson Sleeper (14 app, 24 IP, 34 K, 3.38 ERA), Maddox McDougall (12 app, 34.2 IP, 25 K, 4.15 ERA), Joe Scarborough (17 app, 16 IP, 13 K, 7.31 ERA)

Jacksonville State has already won 29 games in 2025 after winning only 18 in Steve Bieser's first season at the helm last season.

Grayson Ashe leads a Gamecock offense that is averaging 7 runs per game. The Wallace State CC transfer leads the team with 9 HR from his catcher position.

Jackson Phipps and Steven Cash will get the starts on the mound in the first two games of the season.

The duo has combined to go 7-4 this season.

