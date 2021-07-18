2023 RHP Hayden Harmon commits to LA Tech

Harmon joins Easton Sanders as the second commitment the Bulldogs have received b way of Glenbrook HS in the last two months.

On why Harmon felt the time was right to pledge his commitment to the Bulldogs, the RHP told BleedTechBlue.com, "I committed to Louisiana Tech because they’re committed to making the school and athletic department better each year. The facilities are state of the art and they play a competitive schedule. The atmosphere is outstanding. It’s also 45 minutes from my parents so they’ll get to see me play a lot."

Glenbrook Head Coach Tony Sanders and Assistant Coach Holden Orgeron raved about what Louisiana Tech is getting in Harmon.

Sanders told BleedTechBlue.com, "Tech is getting a power arm that works upper 80’s to low 90's. Hayden was our ace pitcher this year that was asked to pitch in several must wins games throughout this year’s playoffs. He was the winning pitcher for our MAIS state Championship. Hayden is an excellent student, works hard in the weight room and is one of those kids that everyone loves!!"

Orgeron went on to tell BleedTechBlue.com, "Hayden is a hard working kid who can pitch in college right now. He has been up to 91 with arm side run on his fastball. His curveball has one of the highest spin rates in the country and he can throw it in any count in any situation. He was the MAIS 2A Player of the Year and struck out 13 in our state championship win. He just turned 16 and is still growing. He drew a lot of interest from from power 5 scouts but wanted to stay close to home. He squats 380 and benches another 275. An absolute freak athlete."