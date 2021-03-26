BleedTechBlue - 21st-ranked Louisiana Tech travels to Southern Miss to open C-USA play

#21 Louisiana Tech (14-5) will travel to Southern Miss (13-6) for a 4-game series to open Conference USA play this weekend.

Game Times

Friday - 6 PM

Saturday - 2 PM (DH)

Sunday - 1 PM

All four games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz will have the radio call throughout the series on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

Friday -- LA Tech LHP Jonathan Fincher (3-0, 1.50) vs Southern Miss RHP Hunter Stanley (3-1, 2.64)

Saturday (G1) -- LA Tech RHP Ryan Jennings (2-1, 3.33) vs Southern Miss RHP Walker Powell (3-1, 1.29)

Saturday (G2) -- LA Tech LHP Cade Gibson (1-1, 3.54) vs Southern Miss RHP Ben Ethridge (1-0, 2.45)

Sunday -- LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (4-1, 2.59) vs Southern Miss LHP Drew Boyd (1-2, 4.61)

*Both games of the DH on Saturday will be 7-inning games.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend having won six consecutive games.

The Bulldogs defeated ULM 9-7 Tuesday night in Ruston.

Trailing 7-6 in the 7th inning, Taylor Young delivered a 2-run double off the CF wall to give Tech a 8-7 lead. Hunter Wells then followed with a single up the middle to drive in Young giving Tech a 9-7 lead.

Kyle Griffen came in to get the final five outs to preserve the victory and earn his first save of the season.

Through 19 games, Louisiana Tech is hitting .287 as a team and averaging 7.2 runs per game.

On the mound, the Bulldog pitching staff has compiled a 3.27 ERA.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

After defeating Alabama 5-4 Tuesday night, Southern Miss has now won four consecutive games.

Offensively, Charlie Fischer continues to be a force. The Edina, MN native is hitting .313 with 2 HR and 9 RBI.

On the mound, the Golden Eagles are a force to be reckon with. As a team, Scott Berry's squad has a 2.91 team ERA.

Hunter Stanley headlines the pitching staff and will get the start Friday night. Stanley has struck out 46 and walked only 5 over 30.2 innings pitched thus far.

Statistical Comparison