Louisiana Tech defeated Hawaii 31-14 Saturday night for its fifth consecutive bowl win.

Tech wrapped up its 2018 season at 8-5.



Three Things We Learned:



#SackDaddy is on Top: Jaylon Ferguson closed out his collegiate career with 2.5 sacks in his final game. The 2.5 sacks gave Ferguson the NCAA all-time record with 45. Having an opportunity to watch Ferguson play the previous four years was truly a treat for Bulldog fans.



Make it a Handful: Louisiana Tech won its fifth straight bowl game with the win over Hawaii. While the ending to the regular season was extremely disappointing, Tech fans can take comfort in knowing the Bulldogs won their final game of the season and will carry momentum into 2019.



Here Comes Willie: Willie Baker has played behind Jaylon Ferguson for the past two years. Baker was the 30th ranked defensive end in the 2016 class and truly burst onto the scene against the Warriors when he collected five tackles for loss and four sacks. Is Baker the next dominant defensive lineman that Rick Petri develops?



Two Questions Going Forward:



What will it take to get over the hump and win a Conference USA Championship? Skip Holtz has done a nice job at developing a winner, but the Bulldogs have yet to win a Conference Championship on his watch. The defense was solid in 2018, but the offense struggled to find any sort of consistency. To take the next step Holtz must figure out a way to get both sides of the ball clicking throughout the season.



How will Tech close out the 2019 recruiting cycle? The Bulldogs signed 11 players in the early recruiting period on December 19th. There is still work left to do, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines in the late period.



One Prediction for Next Week:



All Bulldog fans will have a Merry Christmas after finishing the season with a win.






