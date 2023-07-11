AJ Bates announced his commitment to the Dunkin' Dogs on Tuesday afternoon.

Bates is a 2024 point guard out of Seven Lakes HS in Houston, Texas.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Bates told BleedTechBlue.com, "Coach Hester and Smith have been on me since the day the offered me. They’ve shown support at games and Coach Smith and I built a great relationship throughout the process. On my unofficial, I was able to see what a gameday would be like pre and post game, and I loved it. My family also loves Ruston."

The 6'3, 170-pound guard chose Louisiana Tech over offers from New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, George Mason, Texas A&M CC and numerous others.

Bates is a 3-time All-District selection and 2-time District MVP.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue