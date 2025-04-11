PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (21-12, 6-2) will hit the road for a three-game series at Middle Tennessee (15-18, 2-7) this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 4:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | Reese Smith Jr. Field in Murfreesboro, TN

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (299-173 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC |

Pitching Probables | Luke Cooley (4-2, 3.50) vs TBA, Brooks Roberson (4-1, 3.65) vs TBA, TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.318, 4 HR, 19 RBI), Sebastian Mexico (.333, 4 HR, 27 RBI), Colton Coates (.293, 3 HR, 23 RBI), Michael Ballard (.313, 6 HR, 28 RBI), Brody Drost (.308, 2 HR, 17 RBI), Kade Parker (7 app, 15.2 IP, 11 K, 4.60 ERA), Logan Forsythe (15 app, 28 IP, 39 K, 3.86 ERA), Blake Hooks (13 app, 16.2 IP, 24 K, 2.70 ERA)

Louisiana Tech stayed hot with a 10-7 win over UL-Lafayette on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs are now 12-4 in their last 16 games.

Brody Drost and Michael Ballard each had three hits in the victory.

Ballard has at least three hits in five games this season, which matches Garrison Berkley for the most on the team.

Trey Hawsey connected on his 2nd home-run of the season. Hawsey is hitting .364 over his last 13 games.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

Key Players | Esten Snider (.373, 3 HR, 25 RBI), Brett Rogers (.337, 2 HR, 14 RBI, Tyler Minnick (.320, 4 HR, 26 RBI), Brett Vondohlen (.318, 13 HR, 36 RBI), Cole Torbett (9 app, 20 IP, 12 K, 4.95 ERA), Colin Kerrigan (7 app, 11.2 IP, 8 K, 5.40 ERA), Will Jenkins (11 app, 31.1 IP, 21 K, 6.32 ERA)

Middle Tennessee comes into the series with Louisiana Tech having lost its last five games.

The Blue Raiders are hitting .290 as a team and are averaging 6.6 runs per game.

Eston Snider leads the team in hitting from his leadoff spot in the lineup hitting .373 with 3 HR and 25 RBI. The senior from Franklin, TN has also stolen 18 bases.

Brett Vondohlen ranks 14th nationally with 13 homes runs.

Drew Horn has been excellent on the mound with a 1.57 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting only .120 off the right hander.

---

