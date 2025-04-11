Brady Vodicka commits to LA Tech

Vodicka, a 2026 quarterback from Englewood, CO, becomes Louisiana Tech's 6th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

On why he chose LA Tech, Vodicka told BleedTechBlue.com, "There were many things I loved about Louisiana Tech! Right when I stepped foot onto the campus early in the morning, I knew the school was a perfect fit for me. To start off, the town really did exceed my expectations! Every single person I met had the kindness heart. I was amazed at how nice the campus was, and how convenient everything around the town is. The whole trip, I felt like it was truly at home, even though I was only there for hours. I was also in love with how good the food was, that was a huge plus! Most importantly though, the coaches were absolutely phenomenal. I really appreciate how honest and real the coaches staff is. After receiving my offer not too long ago, Coach Franklin has always spoke the truth and would always be so honest. That meant a lot to me, especially in a generation that has people who try to make everyone happy. The second I walked into the facility, I was given so much respect and appreciation which made me feel extremely welcomed. Adding onto the appreciation I have for Coach Franklin, he has an incredible history, which really sold me on why I should come play for his offense! He has developed so many great quarterbacks, and I want to be his next. He is a very smart, and hard working coach who I see my self developing under. Coach Cumbie was a very bright coach who I knew really cared about all of his players. That was huge for me, he really wanted the best for every kid out during practice. I believe my play style will first perfectly under Coach Franklin and Coach Cumbie, which makes me very excited. I cannot wait to be developed and lead by the whole LA Tech staff, and I truly believe we can make something special. I cannot wait to represent the Bulldogs, I am pumped!"

Vodicka is 33-3 as a starter at Cherry Creek High School and has led his team to two 5A Colorado State Championships.

The rising senior has thrown for 6,207 yards and has 77 totals touchdowns in his career.

THE FILM