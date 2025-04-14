The 3-2-1 | Diamond Dogs stay hot, Bulldogs drop 2 of 3 at FIU

The Diamond Dogs stayed hot this week by winning three of four games, include taking two of three at Middle Tennessee in conference play.

Lane Burroughs team is now 23-13 overall and 8-3 in C-USA play.

Josh Taylor's club completed a 2-3 week that included falling in two of three games at FIU down in Miami.

The Bulldogs are now 25-18 overall and 11-7 in C-USA play.

Let's dive in.

Three Things We Learned

1 — The Diamond Dogs are LEGIT contenders in C-USA

Tech fans love the whole "Tech gonna Tech" phrase that has grown in popularity over the years mainly due to failing to meet expectations.

For the Diamond Dogs, that mantra is a non-factor.

Lane Burroughs team erased a five run deficit in the ninth inning on Saturday to earn a 10-8 win and clinch the series at Middle Tennessee.

It took the boys a bit to figure it out, but this team is plenty good enough to win Conference USA in 2025.

They've proved it over the last five weeks, and the race to the finish line over the next five weeks is going to be fun to follow.

2 — Trey Hawsey continues to emerge

Trey Hawsey has been heating up at the plate for quite some time, and that was no different this weekend in Murfreesboro.

The freshman from West Monroe had his first multi-homer game against the Blue Raiders on Friday night.

Hawsey homered to the opposite field twice against a lefty. Very impressive.

The first baseman is hitting .390 with four home runs over his last 16 games.

3 — Nicole Hammoude's breakout continues for Bulldogs

Nicole Hammoude enjoyed a solid junior season in 2024 when she hit .232 with 5 HR and 32 RBI.

In 2025, the senior from Oakland, California has taken her game to another level.

Hammoude is hitting a team-best .378 with 7 HR and 36 RBI.

The 36 RBI lead the team.

Hammoude is hitting .420 in conference play and is a no-doubt first team All-CUSA selection at this point.

Three hits by Hammoude on Sunday helped the Bulldogs salvage game three of the series at FIU this weekend.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the Bulldogs bounce back?

Josh Taylor's team is 5-7 in its last 12 games and have lost 2 of their last 3 C-USA series.

That's definitely not something that was expected from a team that had multiple top 25 wins in non-conference play, but it happens. Teams go through slumps from time to time.

They Bulldogs will travel to Kennesaw State this upcoming weekend with a chance to get right.

The Owls are 1-17 in league play.

2 — Has Logan Forsythe taken over the "fireman" role in Tech's bullpen?

When Grant Hubka exited Tech's starting rotation due to injury two weeks ago, many wondered if Logan Forsythe would enter in his place.

Forsythe certainly has the talent, but he's just so important to Tech's bullpen.

While Blake Hooks has been nearly flawless in the closer role, Forsythe has been PHENOMENAL the last few weeks in the middle innings.

The junior from D'Iberville, MS has a 1.74 ERA over last 10 appearances dating back to March 10th.

Forsythe has struck out 31 in 20.2 innings pitched during that time frame.

With only five series remaining in the regular season, Lane Burroughs will lean on Forsythe in some very high leverage spots down the stretch.

One Prediction for Next Week

Bulldogs win two of three over Liberty at the Love Shack next weekend.

