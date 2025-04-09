PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs UL-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (20-12) will conclude its season series against UL-Lafayette (16-19) on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (298-173 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (176-118 in 6th season at UL-Lafayette)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.325, 4 HR, 19 RBI), Sebastian Mexico (.342, 4 HR, 26 RBI), Colton Coates (.292, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Michael Ballard (.299, 6 HR, 27 RBI), Brody Drost (.284, 2 HR, 15 RBI), Kade Parker (7 app, 15.2 IP, 11 K, 4.60 ERA), Logan Forsythe (14 app, 26.1 IP, 35 K, 3.76 ERA), Blake Hooks (12 app, 15.2 IP, 22 K, 1.72 ERA)

Louisiana Tech earned a two-game sweep over FIU at the Love Shack this past weekend.

With the two wins, Tech improved to 20-12 overall and 6-2 in C-USA. The 6-2 record in conference play puts the Bulldogs alone in first place.

Sebastian Mexico enjoyed a huge weekend at the plate against the Panthers and was named Conference USA Hitter of the Week for his efforts.

The Baldwinville, Mass native went 4/8 (.500) with 2 HR and 9 RBI in the weekend sweep.

Mexico is 20/45 (.444) with 4 HR and 22 RBI over his last 13 games for the 'Dogs.

Scouting the Cajuns

Key Players | Conor Higgs (.319, 10 HR, 21 RBI), Caleb Stelly (.293, 5 HR, 18 RBI), Lee Amedee (.257, 1 HR, 16 RBI), Wilton Taylor (9 app, 9.2 IP, 9 K, 2.79 ERA), Riley Marcotte (12 app, 18.2 IP, 13 K, 4.34 ERA), Matthew Holzhammer (14 app, 24 IP, 26 K, 6.00 ERA)

The Ragin' Cajuns dropped two of three at home to Texas State over the weekend.

Tough to win when only five runs are scored across the duration of the three-game set.

Conor Higgs continues to pace this offense and is hitting .319 with 10 HR and 21 RBI.

ULL pitchers have struck out 273 hitters in 297 innings pitched this season.

---

Join the discussion regarding the series with UL-Lafayette on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseballl throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue