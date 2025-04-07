The 3-2-1 | Diamond Dogs sweep FIU, Bulldogs take 2 of 3 from Jax State

Mexico hit a walk-off home-run against FIU on Friday afternoon and a grand slam against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Bulldogs left-handed hitting designated hitter was 8-for-18 at the plate this week with 3 HR and 11 RBI.

Sebastian Mexico is ON A TEAR.

Three Things We Learned

The Bulldogs are now 23-15 overall and 10-5 in C-USA play.

Josh Taylor's went 2-2 week after losing to UL-Lafayette on Wednesday night and beating Jax State 2 of 3 games this weekend at home.

The Diamond Dogs are now 20-12 overall and 6-2 in C-USA play.

Lane Burroughs team went 3-1 this week and swept FIU in Conference USA action.

It was a great weekend on the diamond across the board at Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech is averaging 8.9 runs per game over its last 15 games, and Mexico breaking out is a big reason behind it.

2 — Tough Outs

Louisiana Tech's offense was really good throughout the week, particularly against FIU in conference action this weekend.

FIU's pitching staff came into the weekend striking out 10.7 hitter per nine innings pitched.

This weekend, that certainly wasn't the case.

Tech's offense struck out only 14 times in 86 plate appearances this weekend. That's a 16.3% strikeout rate.

Phenomenal job by Jake Wells and co. getting the guys competing at such a high level offensively.

3 — Allie Floyd helps Bulldogs bounce back

After a 3-0 shutout loss at UL-Lafayette on Wednesday, Louisiana Tech handed the ball to its ace on Friday night.

Allie Floyd allowed one run on six hits in five innings of work in Tech's 4-2 win to open the series.

With the series tied at one game apiece on Sunday, Floyd tossed a completed game shutout.

Floyd allowed one earned run in 12 innings of work this weekend and saw her ERA drop to 2.72.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — How will Lane Burroughs, Cooper Fouts, and Matt Miller use Logan Forsythe going forward?

Logan Forsythe has enjoyed a really strong 2025 campaign for the Bulldogs thus far.

The right-hander is striking out 12 hitters per nine innings pitched and has a 3.76 ERA.

On Friday, Forsythe did not allow an earned run in a season-high 5.2 innings of work.

With Grant Hubka out for a while due to injury, will the Bulldogs choose to employ Forsythe as a weekend starter going forward?

2 — How will the Bulldogs fare this week?

Josh Taylor's team will host UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night before traveling to #9 LSU on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs will then travel to Miami for a 3-game weekend series at FIU.

Tough week of travel against some quality opponents.

Need to stack some W's.

One Prediction for Next Week

Sebastian Mexico hits two more home runs for the Diamond Dogs this week.

---

