Amari Wilks commits to LA Tech

Amari Wilks announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday afternoon.

Wilks, a defensive end from Pearland, TX, becomes Louisiana Tech's 8th commitment in the class of 2026.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Wilks told BleedTechBlue.com, "The family culture Louisiana Tech has shown made me feel at home. It’s bigger than football in Ruston, Louisiana."

The 6'2, 240-pounder chose the Bulldogs over offers from New Mexico, San Diego State, New Mexico State, and Stephen F. Austin.

THE FILM