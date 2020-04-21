When Amik Robertson signed with Louisiana Tech in the 2017 recruiting cycle, it was one of the biggest recruiting wins in Louisiana Tech history. The Thibodaux, LA native chose Louisiana Tech over a plethora of offers from Power 5 programs across the country.

All that is to say, Amik Robertson lived up to being one of the highest rated recruits in Louisiana Tech history and is now considered one of the best players in Louisiana Tech football history.

As a junior in 2019, Robertson finished with 60 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 16 pass break-ups, and 5 INTs. The 5’9, 183-pound cornerback was named an All-American by Pro Football Focus, FWAA, The Athletic, and the Associated Press.

Robertson was special from the day he stepped foot on campus in Ruston. As a freshman in 2017, Robertson finished with 63 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 pass break-ups and a team-high 5 INTS on his way to being named a FWAA Freshman All-American.

Following his junior season, Amik announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robertson was forced to miss the 2020 NFL Combine in February due to groin surgery following the 2019 season. His plans were then thrown off again in March when La Tech was forced to cancel its pro day due to COVID-19.

However, Robertson is used to having overcome obstacles in life. Amik played his junior year of high school with a Torn ACL and has been told his whole life that his lack of size would prevent him from playing in the NFL. Robertson told BleedTechBlue.com last week that his competitiveness has played a big part in overcoming some of those obstacles, “My competitiveness is just a gift, and it’s something I was born with. You got to understand this, all the things I’ve been through are little things. I come from a community where I had it rough growing up and if I was able to get through that, I can overcome my height and some of the injuries. People are going to doubt and have their own opinions, but I control what I can control. I can control how I play, and that’s why I go out day in and day out and put on a show and get better.”

Get better is what Robertson did throughout his Louisiana Tech career. However, he wasn’t always the refined product that many Bulldog fans grew to love over the years.

Robertson gives cornerback coach Jeff Burris a tremendous amount of credit for where he’s at today, “Coach Burris means a lot to me, he’s like a father figure. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have had the success that I’ve had. My first year at Louisiana Tech I played off strictly talent. When he came in, he asked me how long I wanted to play the game of football. He said that talent can only take you so far. You have to watch film, learn little things, and when he took me through that phase, my game really started to elevate. I tell him all the time, I appreciate each and every thing he ever did for me. He also placed high expectations on me, which helped elevate me as well.”

Whether Amik Robertson is picked in the first round or seventh round in this week’s NFL Draft, he’ll continue to play the game that he loves with a chip on his shoulder.

Robertson is turning a dream into a reality this week, but he still has the big picture in mind, “I’m happy, because not too many people get this opportunity. It’s about to happen. I’m putting everything in God’s hands and letting it play out because I can’t control it. I can’t control where I go, but I know whatever team takes a chance on Amik Robertson, I want to be remembered. Getting drafted is just the beginning. My goal is to go there and make a huge impact early and be remembered. I want to win a couple of championships and put that gold jacket on. Those are the goals I have for myself.”



