Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

For the third time in its first four games, Louisiana Tech will hit the road in Week 5 to open Conference USA play at North Texas.

The Mean Green won the West Division of Conference USA in 2017 and went 9-5 overall.

A 41-17 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship and a 50-30 loss to Troy in the New Orleans Bowl has many questioning just how good the Mean Green really are heading into 2018.

Offensively, the Mean Green are expected to be a juggernaut once again in 2018 after averaging 35 points per game a year ago.

Quarterback, Mason Fine, is back in 2018 after being named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. While he struggles with pressure in his face, Fine threw for 4,052 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

Although Jeffery Wilson has moved on due to graduation, Nic Smith will get the first crack to replace him in the backfield. In a reserve role in 2017, Smith rushed for 684 yards and six touchdowns.

At the wide receiver spot, North Texas returns its top three receivers in Michael Lawrence, Rico Bussey Jr. and Jalen Guyton. The trio combined for 158 catches, 2,271 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017.

On the offensive line, the Mean Green return four of their five starters led by center Sosaia Mose. In all, North Texas returns six offensive linemen that have accumulated at least 11 career starts.

Defensively, the Mean Green were downright bad in 2017 allowing 35 points per game.

Defensive coordinator, Tony Reffett, will continue to play a 3-3 that has is prone to giving up the big play.

North Texas will likely start eight seniors on the defense, but depth will be a major concern.

Roderick Young, Ulaisi Tauaalo, and LaDarius Hamilton give the Mean Green some experience on the defensive line, but outside of those three, Reffett is looking for answers.

Kansas State transfer, Bryce English, will play a key role in improve a Mean Green run defense that allowed nearly 200 yards per game in 2017.

At linebacker E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner return after combining for 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2017.

The secondary is perhaps the strongest unit on the defense. North Texas held opponents to a 55.1 percent completion rate in 2017 which was good for 27th in the country.

Kemon Hall is one of the better corners in Conference USA and had one interception and eight pass breakups a year ago.

The North Texas program continues to make positive strides. Seth Littrell has won 14 games in his first two seasons in Denton after the program only won five games in 2014 and 2015 combined.

While the fourth game of the season will never be considered a must-win, beating the Mean Green will go a long way in Louisiana Tech re-claiming the West Division.

