The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs swept on road, Techsters improve to 4-2 in CUSA

The Tech men suffered two, two-point losses on the road at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State this past week.

The Bulldogs are now 13-6 overall and 2-4 in CUSA play.

Brooke Stoehr's team earned 80-73 and 83-71 victories over Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State.

The Lady Techsters are now 11-6 overall and 4-2 in CUSA play.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Rebound, Rebound, Rebound

The Lady Techsters out-rebounded their opponents by a combined 23 rebounds over the course of the two home wins this week.

It was a team effort that saw Robyn Lee, Isla Airey, Paris Bradley, Averi Aaron, and Jordan Marshall each collect at least five rebounds in one of the two games.

Brooke Stoehr's team is out-rebounding opponents by 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

2 — Shooting Woes

Talvin Hester's team has really struggled to shoot the basketball from 3-point distance during league play.

In six Conference USA games, the Bulldogs are shooting only 29.7% from 3-point range.

Prior to conference play, Tech was shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Getting the long ball back in order could go a long way in solving Tech's 0-4 record on the road in conference play.

3 — Robyn Lee Appreciation Post

Robyn Lee had never averaged more than 8.5 points per game in her Bulldog career prior to this season.

Lee, one of three seniors getting regular minutes, was inevitably going to be asked to step up in his senior season from a scoring perspective.

The senior from Moss Point, MS has responded by averaging 13.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field.

Lee has scored in double-figures in 13 of 17 games played this season.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can Dunkin' Dogs respond at home?

We asked the same question two weeks ago, and Talvin Hester's team responded with wins over FIU and Liberty.

This time its a three-game homestand against Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, and Sam Houston State.

Sitting at 2-4 in league play, Tech needs all three games to make up some ground in the conference race.

2 — Is Devin Ree set for takeoff?

The 6'8 junior from Jackson, MS played his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 14 points on 4/8 shooting from the field in 27 minutes of action.

If Ree can get back to being the guy that shot 41% from 3 a season ago he will prove to be a major x-factor over the remaining 12 regular season games.

One Prediction for Next Week

Amaree Abram averages 15 points per game on 47% shooting from the field for the Bulldogs this week.

