Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

On November 17th, Louisiana Tech will travel to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series with Tech 34-15 and have won the last three matchups.

Last season in Ruston, Tech held an 11-point lead over the Golden Eagles late in the fourth quarter before Southern Miss came roaring back to beat the Bulldogs 34-27 in double overtime.

Looking ahead to 2018, many believe that Southern Miss will take a step back in year three of the Jay Hopson regime. After winning eight games in 2017, it will be fascinating to see if the Golden Eagles can replace its best player, Ito Smith.

Offensively, Kwadra Griggs is the presumed starter after Keon Howard transferred out this summer. Griggs finished 2017 with a 5-2 record while throwing 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Tech transfer, Jack Abraham, is also competing for the quarterback job as well.

At running back, Tez Parks will lead the way. The senior saw minimal playing time in 2017 but when given the opportunity averaged over five yards per carry.

Quez Watkins, Jaylond Adams, and Tim Jones are expected to carry much of the load at wide receiver. The trio combined to catch 36 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. That is a whopping 19 yards per catch.

Along the offensive line, Ty Pollard, Arvin Fletcher, and Drake Dorbeck all return.

Defensively, Tony Pecoraro left in the offseason to become the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic. All five starters in the secondary have also departed due to graduation.

In the secondary, Rachaun Mitchell and Picasso Nelson Jr. are the only players that have seen significant playing time. Nelson missed the 2017 season due to injury but has started as the nickel cornerback in the past.

Along the defensive front, LaDarrius Harris and Darian Yancey return at defensive end. The duo combined for 9.5 sacks last season.

Three starters return at linebacker in Racheem Boothe, Paxton Schrimsher, and Jeremy Sangster. The trio combined for 184 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks last season.

The front seven will be solid, but the play of the secondary will determine how good the Golden Eagles are defensively in 2018.

Having lost three straight games to Southern Miss, it is time for Louisiana Tech to get over the proverbial hump in 2018.

It almost seems as if Southern Miss has a mental edge over Tech in this matchup, but in 2018 things could be different. With Southern Miss breaking in new faces all over the field and Tech having one of the most experienced rosters in FBS, the Bulldogs certainly have the advantage on paper.

