BleedTechBlue Quick Take | Mississippi State

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we start with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mississippi State | Mike Leach enters year two as the Head Coach at Mississippi State. The Starkville Bulldogs will open the season with home games against Louisiana Tech and NC State, before traveling to Memphis on September 18th. Leach's squad will then open SEC play against LSU on September 25th.

Who | Mississippi State (4-7 in 2020, 3-7 in the SEC)

When | September 4, 2021

Where | Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS

Who to Watch, Offense | Jaden Walley enjoyed a very successful freshman season in Starkville with 52 catches for 718 yards and 2 TDs. Walley will be the go-to receiver for Mississippi State in 2021.

Who to Watch, Defense | Aaron Brule is the leader of the Mississippi State defense in 2021. The Metairie, LA native finished the 2020 season with 77 tackles, 8 TFL and 4 sacks. With Erroll Thompson off to the NFL, Brule will be expected to perform at an even higher level in 2021.

Outlook | The Mike Leach era got off to a booming start in Starkville when Mississippi State knocked off #6 LSU 44-34 in the 2020 season opener. However, from that point forward things didn't necessarily go as planned. The Bulldogs would win only three of their remaining ten games.

Offensively, Leach's unit ranked 110th nationally averaging only 21 points per game. Will Leach and his staff get the QB situation figured out in 2021? Whether it's Will Rogers (69%, 1,976 yards, 11 TD, 7 INT) or Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham (65%, 1,224 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INT) at QB, the Bulldogs must get more consistency from its signal caller to be successful in 2021.

Defensively, Zach Arnett's unit was placed in a number of difficult spots throughout the year with the State offense averaging 2.4 turnovers per game. Considering the offensive struggles, finishing 58th in points per game allowed was impressive. Seven starters are back in 2021. CB Emmanuel Forbes (45 tackles, 5 INTs, 6 PD) was named a Freshman All-American in 2021 and will lock down one side of the field for Arnett's defense this fall.

