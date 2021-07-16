BleedTechBlue Quick Take | SMU

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the SMU Mustangs.

SMU | Sonny Dykes enters his 4th year as the HC at SMU in 2021. During the first three years of Dykes' tenure the Mustangs are 22-13. In 2020, SMU got off to a 7-1 start before falling in its last two games to Tulsa and East Carolina. The Mustangs will open the 2021 season with home games against Abilene Christian and North Texas before traveling to Louisiana Tech in week three.

Who | SMU (7-3 overall in 2020, 4-3 in the AAC)

When | September 18, 2021

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Who to Watch, Offense | Ulysses Bentley IV enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 as a true freshman with 1,087 total yards and 12 TDs. For his efforts, Bentley was named the AAC Co-Rookie of the Year.

Who to Watch, Defense | Isaac Slade-Matautia has transferred into the SMU program from Oregon this off-season. During his three years in Eugene, Slade-Matautia racked up 131 tackles, 12 TFL and 2.5 sacks from his LB spot.

Outlook | Finishing strong has not been a staple of the SMU program over the previous two seasons under the Dykes regime. After losing three of its last five games to close out the 2019 campaign, SMU lost its last two games in 2020. Putting together a complete season will be a key focus for the Mustangs in 2021.

Replacing Shane Buechele at quarterback will be no easy task, but SMU OC Garrett Riley has given himself some quality options on paper. Tanner Mordecai has transferred in from Oklahoma and four-star prospect Preston Stone was signed in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Both Mordecai and Stone are expected to battle it out in fall camp for the starting spot.

Ulysses Bentley IV, TJ McDaniel, and North Texas transfer Tre Siggers figure to give the Mustangs three strong options at RB. Also keep an eye on Reggie Roberson returning from injury at WR. Roberson has 2,109 career receiving yards over his first three years in Dallas.

Defensively, Jim Leavitt has been tasked with fixing an SMU defense that allowed nearly 31 points per game in 2020. Isaac Slade-Matautia and Delano Robinson are two nice pieces at LB for Leavitt to build his unit around. Jahari Rogers has transferred in from Florida to provide some help at CB across from Brandon Crossley who had a team-high 4 INTS in 2020.

Athlon Sports has the Mustangs as the 64th best team in the country in the preseason.

