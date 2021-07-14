BleedTechBlue Quick Take | Southeastern Louisiana

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the Southeastern Lions.

Southeastern Louisiana | Southeastern finished its 2020-2021 spring season at 4-3 under HC Frank Scelfo. Scelfo is 16-15 over his first three seasons in Hammond. After hosting North Alabama in week one of the 2021 season, Southeastern will travel to Ruston for a match-up with Louisiana Tech. The match-up with the Bulldogs will be the lone FBS opponent that the Lions play in 2021.

Who | Southeastern Louisiana

When | September 11, 2021

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Who to Watch, Offense | QB Cole Kelley is what makes the Lions go offensively. Kelley threw for 2,662 yards and 18 TDs during the spring season on his way to winning the Walter Payton Award (FCS Heisman Trophy). Kelley also added 7 TDs on the ground for good measure.

Who to Watch, Defense | Alexis Ramos returns at LB in 2021 after leading the team with 80 tackles in only 7 games a season ago. The Salinas, CA native also had 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FF and 1 FR. Ramos has a nose for the football as evidenced by his 160 tackles in his first two seasons in Hammond. Ramos was a second team all-conference selection following the spring season.

Outlook | It's no secret that Southeastern is going to possess one of the top offenses in the FCS in 2021. With five starters back on the offensive line and Cole Kelley leading the way at quarterback, the Lions will be tough to slow down on the offensive side.

The biggest question mark for the Lions will be whether or not the defense will improve in 2021. The unit allowed over 521 yards per game and 36.4 points per game last season.

Athlon Sports ranks the Lions as the 15th best FCS program in the country in the preseason, the highest ranked team in the Southland Conference.

